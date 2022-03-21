More Rumours About the Future of Legendary’s Monsterverse

The Barbie movie continues to expand its cast. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk discusses some surprising ideas for season two. Plus, more info on the Gremlins animated series, and what’s coming on Outlander and Charmed. Spoilers now!

Barbie

Variety reports Alexandra Shipp is the latest to join Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in a currently undisclosed role.

Godzilla/Monsterverse Sequel

A sequel to Godzilla vs Kong — or, perhaps more likely, the next broad entry in the Monsterverse franchise — will reportedly film in Queensland, Australia according to a new report from the Courier-Mail (via Comic Book).

The Courier-Mail, an Australian newspaper service, has reported that a new Godzilla VS Kong sequel will be shot in Queensland, providing a $120 Million boost to the economy. What they likely mean is that this is the successor to the film, and not necessarily a direct sequel. pic.twitter.com/ByXnz6Fkzj — DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) March 20, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion

DeWanda Wise shared set footage of two crew members attaching additional moss-covered branches to a tree in an Instagram post praising Jurassic World: Dominion’s “incredible craftsmanship”.

I love being on set soooo much. 🤗 Scroll for a #BTS moment to see some of the incredible craftsmanship that went into shooting #JurassicWorldDominion in the #UK I couldn’t get over it…I was so annoying that day…IT WAS JUST SO MANY TREES. 🤯🤯🤯

Obi-Wan Kenobi

According to a new report from The Bespin Bulletin, Benny Safdie will allegedly play a Jedi named Nari doomed to die at the hands of Inquisitors in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The outlet also alleges Simone Kessell has been cast as Leia’s adoptive mother, Breha Organa.

Squid Game

In conversation with Deadline, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk commented on the likeliness of some of the first season’s slain cast members coming back for season two.

I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2. Let’s say maybe [HoYeon Jung] has a twin sister, you’ll see.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Bloody-Disgusting has a new synopsis for the Gremlins prequel series, Secrets of the Mogwai.

A period piece set in 1920s Shanghai, it reveals how a 10-year-old Sam Wing – who becomes the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie – met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. They strike up a lifelong friendship as Wing attempts to return Gizmo to his family, encountering and sometimes battling colourful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Meanwhile, the two and street thief Elle are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Lightyears

All eight episodes of Lightyears, the new sci-fi series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek debut Friday, May 20 on Amazon Prime Video. [/Film]

Shin Ultraman

We also have a couple new posters for Shin Ultraman ahead of its May 13 release in Japan.

Outlander

Outlander prepares for the Trail of Tears in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Hour of the Wolf”.

Charmed



Finally, the Tallyman comes for Ruby in the trailer for “Unlucky Charms” airing March 25.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rr-vbyoNUsBanner art by Jim Cook