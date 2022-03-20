Moon Knight’s New Promo Teases the Supernatural Vigilante Within

Next week, the MCU’s newest superhero Moon Knight will finally debut his solo series on Disney+. The hype for Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector (or the curiously accented Stephen Grant, depending on who you ask) is very much real, and a new promo for the show offers new footage to hold fans over for the next ten days.

Where recent clips and trailers have been more focused on whether Stephen can tell the difference between his waking life and dreams, this promo is all about how cool the Knight is as a character. While Stephen’s understandably freaked out to learn he has dissociative identity disorder and has been living an entirely different life (well, two, since there’s also the detective personality Mr. Knight), Marc has no trouble explaining how as Moon Knight, he’s capable of protecting the innocent and “deliver justice” using his fighting skills and crescent blades.

After earlier material veered more into horror and blurring reality, it’s admittedly nice to see Moon Knight just be a superhero. It’s fun watching him prowl around the city at night in full costume or leap into action with his cape looking like a crescent moon. Moon Knight’s always been one of the more stranger B-list street heroes of the Marvel pantheon — see the recent Jed Mackay/Alessandro Cappuccio run, along with the 2014 run from Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey. The show looks like it’ll hit that sweet spot of weird, but cool pretty well, such as the sight of Marc doing a twisted magical girl transformation into his full Moon Knight costume.

Stephen will eventually be won over and find some fun in being a superhero, but it won’t be all fun and games. Very briefly, the promo also offers a little more of an idea as to the threats that Moon Knight will face, such as Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow and whatever plans he’s cooking up. (The fact that he tells Stephen to “embrace chaos” and slams a staff on the ground before the camera cuts to a wide shot of purple lightning does not bode well.) There’s also a quick glimpse at Moon Knight running away from a version of the Egyptian god Khonshu (his deity) in midair. In a clip from earlier in the week, Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham) was seen stalking Stephen at his apartment, and it appears that now he’s done playing nice and wants to get Moon Knight in his claws for whatever purpose.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.