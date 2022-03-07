The Cheap MG ZS EV Excite Is Coming to Australia, but It Has Serious Competition

Hey electric vehicle fans, guess what — MG has finally announced Australian pricing and a release date for the upcoming ZS EV Excite, the upgraded model of the MG ZS EV.

If you are unaware, the existing MG ZS EV is the cheapest new electric vehicle in Australia, costing about $44,990 before any state taxes kick in. While that’s certainly the case, the MG ZS EV also has quite a small battery, which definitely needs to be considered.

According to EV-Database, you can expect a range of between 155 and 335 kilometres in the standard model vehicle, depending on driving conditions. Compared to other electric vehicles available in Australia, such as the Polestar 2 and the BYD Atto 3 (arriving later this year), that’s quite a small range.

But, hey, who doesn’t love a sequel? The MG ZS EV Excite is coming to Australia soon, with a higher price and a larger battery.

MG ZS EV Excite battery and range

Of course, the main thing you’ll want to know as far as a new EV goes is the range. MG says that the ZS EV Excite will be able to reach up to 320 km on a full charge, powered by a 51 kWh battery. The battery size is a substantial upgrade to the MG ZS EV, which was 44.5 kWh.

Moreover, the grill of the ZS EV Excite will conceal an updated Type 2 charging port. If you don’t know much about charging technology, that’s one of the more popular ones in Australia.

MG ZS EV Excite vs MG ZS EV Essence

In addition to the MG ZS EV Excite, the luxury model, the MG ZS EV Essence, is also on its way.

The MG ZS EV Excite and the MG ZS EV Essence both include 17-inch alloy rims, a reversing camera, a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. A seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty also applies.

Additionally, both cars feature the MG Pilot system, a package of safety-based car programs. This includes intelligent high beam control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, emergency lane keeping and speed assistance.

MG ZS EV Essence drivers can expect some more luxury features. Such features include blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alerts, a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker stereo, power-folding mirrors, a wireless phone charger, front seat heating and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

MG ZS EV Excite pricing and availability

The MG ZS EV Excite will be priced at $46,990 before any state-based taxes kick in (that’s $2,000 more than the original MG ZS EV).

If you’re feeling luxurious, the MG ZS EV Essence will set you back $49,990 before taxes.

Although a precise date hasn’t been indicated, MG says that you can expect the ZS EV Excite and the Essence in July 2022. The car has been on sale in other markets for some months now, so it’s great to see it finally coming to Australia.

That’s an interesting time for MG to be launching the ZS EV Excite in Australia. In the same month, BYD expects to launch the Atto 3, a car with an expected range of up to 480 km (two models will be available: one with a 50.1 kWh battery and the other with a 60.4 kWh battery).

Considering the BYD Atto 3 has a base price of $44,381 and $47,381 for the extended range model, it’s reasonable to expect that these cars will be hot competition in the cheap EV space come July.

If you’re interested in buying an electric car, why not check out our page on all of the new electric vehicles available in Australia.