Marvel’s First Moon Knight Clip Leans Into Horror

A new clip from upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ show Moon Knight offers a reminder that this series will introduce horror into its world of superheroes. The short but chilling scene plays into everyone’s fear of dark hallways as mild-mannered Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) is pursued by a tall, looming figure.

The flickering lights illuminate the way down to the elevator for poor Steven, who collapses from the sheer fear of the Siren Head-esque monstrosity. The movements are very Creepypasta while the setup is utilises the very effective David F. Sandberg Lights Out tactic of oh-look-the-thing-is-coming-closer-in-the-dark. Only to reveal that it’s just an old lady! (Or is it?)

As Disney+ reminds us, “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The series also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, with episodes directed by Mohamed Diab along with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Moon Knight is next up among the MCU’s plans for 2022. It will be followed by theatrical releases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as Disney+ shows She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion, and seasonal specials including the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night (directed by Michael Giacchino) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It’s gearing up to be a really big year on the big and small screen.

As for Moon Knight, it’s almost upon us: it premieres March 30 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.