Marvel Updates From Doctor Strange 2, Madame Web, and Secret Invasion

Get a look at the returning cast and new faces of Sonic 2 in some new character posters. Marc Webb’s next project brings him into the supernatural world. And speaking of Supernatural… the show’s prequel series The Winchesters has cast some new hunters. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash. Spoilers get!

Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast of Madame Web in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Organ Trail

Deadline reports Olivia Applegate, Clé Bennett, Zoé De Grand Maison, Nicholas Logan, Sam Trammell and Jessica Frances Dukes will star in Organ Trail, a horror-western at Paramount written by Meg Turner and directed by Michael Patrick Jann. The story is said to concern “a young Abigale Archer, friendless and alone in a brutal Montana winter during the 1870s” as she “fights to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family’s horse, from a gang of bloodthirsty bandits.”

Day Drinker

Deadline also reports The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb is attached to direct Day Drinker, a “supernatural thriller” based around “the bond between an enigmatic stranger and a bartender mourning the loss of her lover.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The latest issue of Empire Magazine (via Cosmic Marvel) seems to confirm Doctor Strange meets the Illuminati in Multiverse of Madness.

Johnny & Clyde

Deadline also has our first look at Megan Fox in the upcoming supernatural crime thriller, Johnny & Clyde.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The official Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Twitter page has released a slew of new character posters.

Are you hyped for #SonicMovie2?! Check out these brand new posters for #SonicMovie2 – in theatres on April 8th.

Don't mess with #Knuckles in #SonicMovie2– in theatres April 8.

Donut Lord thinks he is getting a vacation? Think again. See James Marsden in #SonicMovie2 on April 8.

Making lattes, taking names. Agent Stone is back in #SonicMovie2 – in theatres April 8.

New Player: Activated! See Shemar Moore in #SonicMovie2 – in theatres on April 8.

Morbius

The latest Morbius TV spot includes a few seconds of new footage.

Can he control it… or will his urges take over? #Morbius is exclusively in movie theaters April 1.

Mayfair Witches

According to Variety, Alexandra Daddario will star in the upcoming Mayfair Witches series as Rowan, “a brilliant doctor who grapples with her fate as the heir to a family of powerful witches.”

Anansi Boys

Deadline also has word Jason Watkins, Fiona Shaw and CCH Pounder have joined the cast of Anansi Boys. Watkins will play Grahame Coats opposite Shaw as his client, Maeve Livingstone. Pounder rounds out the cast as Mrs. Higgler, “the matriarch of her clan and an old family friend of Charlie’s.”

The Winchesters

Nida Khurshid and newcomer Jojo Fleites join the cast of the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters. Khurshid will play Latika Desai, a character described as a “fiercely intelligent and braver than she believes young hunter-in-training” whose “research and problem-solving skills help her face her fears in battling dark forces.” Fleites will portray Carlos Cervantez, the “easygoing and confident Carlos, who is” a natural when it comes to fighting demons and a boost of positivity for the team as it takes on more serious threats.” [Deadline]

Secret Invasion

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via /Film), Samuel L. Jackson confirmed Don Cheadle also stars in the upcoming Secret Invasion series at Disney+.

C’mon man, you walk on the set, Emilia [Clarke]’s amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, he’s awesome. Don, Don Cheadle. I got Don, that’s my golf buddy. I didn’t realise it, but til we did this thing, I was like, ‘We’ve never worked together.’ We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we’d never worked together and we finally got to work together.

The Lighthouse Witches

According to Deadline, a TV series based on C.J. Cooke’s The Lighthouse Witches is now in development at Studio Canal. The story will reportedly follow “young mother Liv and her three daughters” as they “arrive on a mysterious Scottish island to run a decrepit lighthouse.”

The Flash

The Flash fights for a metahuman’s innocence in the trailer for “The Fire Next Time”.

Kung Fu

The team break into Russell Tan’s mansion in the trailer for “The Bell” — next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Resident Alien

A new promo reveals Resident Alien will return for new episodes this summer.

The Pentaverate

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for Mike Myer’s new Illuminati comedy, The Petaverate premiering May 5.

