Marvel Is Finally Taking on Nova, With Moon Knight’s Writer

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: March 25, 2022 at 3:05 am
Nova is coming to the MCU (Image: Marvel Comics)

Nova, Nova, Nova. For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking the studio to bring in the cosmic superhero known as Nova. And now, it seems it’s finally happening.

Deadline reports that Sabir Pirzada, one of the writers on Moon Knight, is developing a project for Nova but it’s unclear if it’s for a Disney+ show or a theatrical film at this moment. Gizmodo has reached out to Disney for comment.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

