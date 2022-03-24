Marvel Is Finally Taking on Nova, With Moon Knight’s Writer

Nova, Nova, Nova. For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking the studio to bring in the cosmic superhero known as Nova. And now, it seems it’s finally happening.

Deadline reports that Sabir Pirzada, one of the writers on Moon Knight, is developing a project for Nova but it’s unclear if it’s for a Disney+ show or a theatrical film at this moment. Gizmodo has reached out to Disney for comment.

