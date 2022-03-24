Here’s How You Can Save 20% On Lenovo Laptops, Monitors and Tablets

There’s a reason why Lenovo is one of those tech brands that most institutions turn to when they’re in need of a budget-friendly and durable laptop to supply the masses. Its ever-popular ThinkPad series is loved among tech experts for both its quality make and reliability.

Almost everyone we know has at one point in their life owned a Lenovo laptop that’s lasted years longer than the average computer’s lifespan. Considering that most laptops need to be upgraded every three years, it’s not unusual to see it stretch out to five. And their tech support service is pretty damn great too.

If you want to get your hands on some Lenovo tech, then you’ve come to the right place. Over at eBay Australia, you can save a solid 20% off a range of Lenovo products, including their bestselling laptops, monitors and tablets. All you have to do is use the code LNV20 at checkout to redeem.

But with Lenovo’s extensive range on sale, it can be difficult to discern which products will yield the best discounts. Thankfully for you, we’ve laid it all out below.

The best Lenovo laptop deals

Here’s what you can save on the following laptops:

The best Lenovo tablet deals

Here’s how much you can save on the following tablets:

The best Lenovo monitor deals

Here’s what you can save on the following monitors:

You can explore the rest of eBay Australia’s Lenovo sale for yourself here.