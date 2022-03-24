Here’s How You Can Save 20% On Lenovo Laptops, Monitors and Tablets

There’s a reason why Lenovo is one of those tech brands that most institutions turn to when they’re in need of a budget-friendly and durable laptop to supply the masses. Its ever-popular ThinkPad series is loved among tech experts for both its quality make and reliability.
Almost everyone we know has at one point in their life owned a Lenovo laptop that’s lasted years longer than the average computer’s lifespan. Considering that most laptops need to be upgraded every three years, it’s not unusual to see it stretch out to five. And their tech support service is pretty damn great too.
If you want to get your hands on some Lenovo tech, then you’ve come to the right place. Over at eBay Australia, you can save a solid 20% off a range of Lenovo products, including their bestselling laptops, monitors and tablets. All you have to do is use the code LNV20 at checkout to redeem.
But with Lenovo’s extensive range on sale, it can be difficult to discern which products will yield the best discounts. Thankfully for you, we’ve laid it all out below.
The best Lenovo laptop deals
Here’s what you can save on the following laptops:
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (17) — now $871.20, down from $1,080
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 — now $1,295.20, down from $2,031.69
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro — now $1,359.20, down from $1,699
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 — now $1,519.20, down from $1,899
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7i — now $2,095.20, down from $2,619
- Lenovo Yoga 9i — now $2,639.20, down from $3,299
The best Lenovo tablet deals
Here’s how much you can save on the following tablets:
- Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) — now $119.20, down from $149
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) — now $215.20, down from $269
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 — now $559.20, down from $699
The best Lenovo monitor deals
Here’s what you can save on the following monitors:
- Lenovo L27 m-30 27″ FHD USB Type-C monitor — now $319.20, down from $399
- Lenovo G32qc-10 WLED QHD Curved Gaming Monitor — now $391.20, down from $549
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i — now $1,519.20, down from $1,899
You can explore the rest of eBay Australia’s Lenovo sale for yourself here.