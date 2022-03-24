Lego’s Finally Doing Something It Should have Done With Star Wars Ages Ago

Lego has finally realised that the only thing adult collectors like more than building a detailed model is displaying it on a shelf and then standing back and admiring it from afar. So the latest addition to the toy maker’s Star Wars collection is a series of dioramas that are the perfect build and display models.

They’re not quite as exciting as building a 6,785-piece towering AT-AT, or a 9,090-piece perfect replica of the Titanic, but Lego has already embraced dioramas before with its Architecture series that recreates iconic skylines, landmarks, and structures from cities around the world, and with more than 30 sets in that line, there’s obviously a demand for that approach to Lego model making.

Image: Lego

Of the first three sets being introduced in Lego’s new Star Wars diorama line (we’re assuming and very much hoping there will be many more to come), the Lego Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama is the smallest and cheapest, but also easily the most dynamic and exciting of the bunch. The 665-piece set will sell for $US60 ($83) and features Luke’s X-wing being pursued by a trio of TIE Fighters, including Vader’s, through one of the Death Star’s trenches. The extensive detailing and greebling alone make this one a must-have.

Image: Lego

The next step up in the new collection is the 802-piece, $US90 ($125) Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama that recreates the tense moment when Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia find themselves in one of the space station’s trash compactors after springing the princess from her detention cell. The diorama includes a bunch of trash (random Lego parts), a dianoga’s head popping up, and even moving walls so you can choose a different fate for everyone than what played out in A New Hope.

Image: Lego

The largest of the three is the Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama, and while it’s assembled from 1,000 pieces it’s slightly cheaper than the Trash Compactor set at $US80 ($111). (The extensive use of 1×1 tiles in this set helps explain the piece count.) Details include the exposed wing of an X-wing sunken into the swamp, Yoda’s hut and the Jedi Master himself, Luke practicing a hand stand, and a filthed up R2-D2 who would probably be much happier back on an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Image: Lego

All three of the Star Wars dioramas are available for pre-order from Lego’s online store starting today, with in-store availability starting on April 26 — although the Trash Compactor set will be exclusively available from Lego’s own brick-and-mortar stores and Walmart.

