The Most Common Leaked Password is 123456 and Honestly, Stop Using it People

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 27 seconds ago: March 25, 2022 at 10:35 am
A list has today been released that reveals the world’s top 20 leaked passwords. The number one password? ‘123456’. Please. Be better.

The list came about through cybersecurity company Lookout’s Identity Monitoring service, which scans customers’ identity and financial information (for example, email, phone number and bank account number) and alerts them if their information has been leaked on the dark web.

In a stat that isn’t at all concerning, Lookout said on average, more than 477 million records are leaked each month.

As of December 2021, the top password that had been leaked on the dark web was ‘123456’. There’s 20 of them in total, so in second place to ‘123456’ was a slightly more creative ‘123456789’.

Here’s the top 20 leaked passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. qwerty
  4. password
  5. 12345
  6. 12345678
  7. 111111
  8. 1234567
  9. 123123
  10. qwerty123
  11. 1q2w3e
  12. 1234567890
  13. DEFAULT
  14. 000000
  15. abc123
  16. 654321
  17. 123321
  18. qwertyuiop
  19. Iloveyou
  20. 666666

A case for a password generator

It’s often difficult to cook up a high-quality password for an account that you don’t want compromised – that’s why password generators exist. Password generators often produce decent passwords (at least passwords that aren’t 123456) comprising a string of letters, numbers and symbols in random orders. The idea is that because they’re so random without much rhyme or reason between each character that it should be more difficult for your account to be penetrated.

There’s a tonne out there, but we recommend Google Chrome’s inbuilt password generator. Provided that you’re signed in to Chrome with a Google account, all you need to do is travel to a website where you’re signing up for an account, click the password text box and click “Suggest Strong Password”. Chrome will generate a password for you quickly.

Alternatively, NordPassKeePass and Strong Password Generator are also worth checking out, considering they’re free and also offer greater features than the inbuilt Chrome generator.

We’ve also got a complete guide to not getting hacked, if you’re interested in not being hacked. Either way, stop using 123456 as a password, people.

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

