Here’s All the iPhone SE 5G Preorder Deals From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

On Wednesday Apple put rumours to rest when it unveiled the all-new iPhone SE 5G.

We pull apart the specs a little more in-depth over here but in short, Apple’s new budget smartphone is small but mighty.

When compared to Apple’s current roster of flagship phones, this new iteration of the iPhone SE is a compelling proposition when it comes to price and features.

With the iPhone SE 5G, you’ll get a 4.7-inch display and 5G. It’s not too dissimilar to the previous iPhone SE from 2020, but it promises more power, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. The iPhone SE 5G will be available for preorder in three colours: midnight (black), starlight (white) and (PRODUCT)RED (um, red).

The standard iPhone 13 starts at $1,349, while the Pro Max model starts at $1,849. The price for the third-generation iPhone SE 5G is $719, which is just shy of being half of the cost for an iPhone 13.

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models and preorders start from 12am Saturday, 12 March, before launching on Friday, 18 March. If you want to get in early, these are all of the iPhone SE 5G preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

iPhone SE 5G preorder plans for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

Here are all the iPhone SE preorder plans available through these telcos, broken down by storage size and plan length.

If the below mobile plans haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available through the respective providers.

iPhone SE 5G (64GB) 24-month plans

iPhone SE 5G (64GB) 36-month plans

iPhone SE 5G (128GB) 24-month plans

iPhone SE 5G (128GB) 36-month plans

iPhone SE 5G (256GB) 24-month plans

iPhone SE 5G (256GB) 36-month plans