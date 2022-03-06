The iPhone SE 3 Could Have 5G and a Cheaper Price

Apple’s cheap 5G model iPhone SE could launch on Wednesday, when Apple holds its hardware event.

As reported by Bloomberg, the budget-friendly iPhone SE is expected to get 5G capability with the next generation. Apple has been using 5G since the iPhone 12, so it’s no surprise that the company wants to broaden 5G technology to its budget line of phones.

Even more interesting is that the third generation iPhone SE model is expected to be competitively cheap. According to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter with a long history of reporting on Apple products, the iPhone SE third generation could be priced at about $US200, about $285 here in Australia (before the Australia tax comes into play, of course).

Such a price point would make the iPhone SE a substantial competitor to the cheapest smartphones on the market, bringing the iPhone down to a price point it has never been in. This would put an iPhone in firm competition with A Series Samsung and Oppo devices, along with budget brands like TCL.

However, the rumours on price are a bit disputed. Analyst John Donovon expects the iPhone SE 3 to start at about $US300 (about $420). Conversely, Daniel Ives reckons that Apple will price the phone at the original price of $US399 (about $555, although the iPhone SE 2nd Gen had an RRP of $749 in Australia) but didn’t rule out a lower price.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

The third-generation iPhone SE has been hotly rumoured for almost a year now. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a ‘last minute update’ to his predictions.

As you can see in the tweet above, storage is expected to be 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The devices (red, black and white) are also expected to pack Apple’s A15 chip (the same A15 processor found in the iPhone 13).

Before I get into more of the SE’s rumoured specs, we need to talk about naming. In October, display analyst Ross Young claimed Apple would call its upcoming iPhone SE model the iPhone SE Plus, even though it’ll feature the same 4.7-inch display as the previous version. We’d heard a similar name before when Kuo said Apple was working on an iPhone SE 2 Plus, a claim he later retracted. Young believes Apple will launch a larger iPhone SE 3 in 2024 with a 6.1-inch display and a hole-punch camera.

Photo: Caitlin McGarry

Apple previously used the “Plus” moniker to denote a larger screen size before switching to “Pro Max” following the iPhone 8. It’s possible Apple brings back the term but uses it in a different way, a choice that would further muddy its already confusing naming conventions. And if that wasn’t enough of a puzzle to sort out, Apple could continue the current naming strategy and simply call the iPhone SE 3 the iPhone SE with an implied (3rd Generation) parenthetical.

As for the specs, the iPhone SE 3 (or Plus) is widely rumoured to feature 5G connectivity and the screen will remain at 4.7 inches and keep an LCD panel instead of moving to OLED or mini-LED. Unfortunately, all signs lead to this device sharing a design with the current model whose outdated design is hampered by thick bezels and a Home button.

The $US399 ($558) iPhone SE gives consumers a low-cost option to join Apple’s ecosystem and get their hands on an iOS device. If Apple can keep the cost where it is while adding 5G, the SE will be among the more affordable phones equipped with the latest connectivity standard (we’ll be interested to see which flavours of 5G Apple opts to use).

We don’t know much else about the forthcoming iPhone SE, though a dual-camera setup and upgrades to the iPhone SE (2nd Gen)’s measly 3G of RAM and 64GB of base storage would be welcome changes. Apple is doing a better-than-usual job keeping the iPhone SE under wraps, so there could be some surprises at its next event, barring any new leaks.

This article has been updated since it was first published.