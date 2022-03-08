iPhone 13 Now Comes in Green and Green

In news that no one was expecting, Apple just launched two (2!) green iPhone 13s. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I think these things are pretty, but I’m not going to sit here and say this is exactly what we need.

The iPhone 13 lineup will be available in green, while the Pro phones will come in an ‘alpine green’. So, other green.

Apple only announced its iPhone 13 (including the last-ever mini, the Pro and the Pro Max) in September. The specs of these two new iPhones are exactly the same of their less-green siblings. Highlights of course are the A15 Bionic chip, advanced 5G, an absolute beast of a camera system and a huge leap in battery life.

In introducing the two green phones on Wednesday morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company introduced more customers to its iPhone range with the latest 13 drop than in previous iPhone models. Makes sense the company is doubling down and dropping another colour(s).

iPhone 13 range

iPhone 13 Pro range

While a surprise to many, these new green iPhones don’t come as a shock to everyone, with YouTuber Luke Miani going live with his prediction just yesterday.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for preorder this Saturday, 12 March, with availability starting Friday, 18 March. We’ll let you know if the major telcos are doing any deals, but you’ve had six months to get yourself an iPhone 13, so I’d be interested to see just how popular these new colours actually are.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Max in alpine green will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options, starting at $1,699 RRP for the Pro and $1,849 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and Mini will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, starting at $1,349 for the 13 and $1,199 for the Mini.

In addition to giving us new iPhone 13 options, Apple also finally put rumours to bed around its iPhone SE 5G. This more budget-friendly iPhone will set you back $719, a compelling proposition if you want a decent phone that does Apple things.

This article has been updated since it was first published.