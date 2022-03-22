Hugh Grant Hits Back on Those Wild Doctor Who Rumours

Halo’s Pablo Schreiber has an update on the series’ second season. A Suicide Squad breakout is set to join Fast and Furious 10. Elvira herself, Cassandra Peterson, discusses joining Rob Zombie’s Munsters. Plus, new looks at Moon Knight, and what’s coming on Riverdale. Spoilers, away!

Doctor Jekyll

Variety reports Lindsay Duncan and Simon Callow have joined the cast of Hammer Studios’ Doctor Jekyll in currently undisclosed roles.

Fast and Furious 10

According to The Wrap, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior is in talks to join the cast of Fast and Furious 10.

The Munsters

Cassandra Peterson spoke to Variety about playing her “super straight” character, Barbara, in Rob Zombie’s The Munsters.

Here, I am playing this character that’s so so different from what I normally do, I’m playing a super straight character. Barbara is a normal woman, this real estate agent. It was exciting and terrifying, but it was really cool. I had the best time with all of the actors that I was working with, and we had so much fun. The people there, the set, they built the house — oh my god, it was just all magical. It was like The Munsters came alive. It was insane.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force 2

In a recent interview with RVA Mag, Dana Synder revealed the next Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie will be a classic “get the band back together” story.

The movie picks up right now, and fills you in on everything. They are not together, for reasons I will not divulge. They do the classic ‘We’ve got to get the band back together.’

Thor: Love & Thunder

The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider (via /Film) reports that Christian Bale is currently filming reshoots on Thor: Love & Thunder.

The Hatching

IFC Midnight has a new poster for The Hatching, coming to theatres April 29.

something sinister is waiting to emerge 🐣 See #Hatching in theaters April 29! pic.twitter.com/4JXvNVkFzV — IFC Midnight (@IFCMidnight) March 21, 2022

Stanleyville

An unhappy woman is asked to participate in a bizarre, Squid Game-esque experiment for the chance to win both “true enlightenment” and a “used habanero-orange compact SUV” in the trailer for Stanleyville.

King Tweety

We also have a trailer for King Tweety, a functional remake of King Ralph starring Sylvester and Tweety coming straight-to-DVD this summer.

Reginald the Vampire

Variety reports Syfy has ordered ten episodes of Reginald the Vampire, an adaptation of Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire books starring Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon. The series will star Batalon as the titular Reginald, “a newly turned vampire who crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. New on the scene, he has to overcome various barriers such as a bully of a boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.”

Doctor Who

Hugh Grant denied recent, wild rumours he’s been cast as the next Doctor on Twitter.

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022

The Patrick Star Show

Comic Book reports Nickelodeon has ordered thirteen more episodes of The Patrick Star Show.

Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke described his mysterious Moon Knight villain Arthur Harrow as a “sane lunatic” (opposite Oscar Isaac’s “mentally ill hero”) in a new interview with /Film.

The histories of movies are paved with storytellers using mental illness as a building block for the villain. There’s countless mentally ill villains, and we have a mentally ill hero, and that’s fascinating because we’ve now inverted the whole process. Now, as the antagonist, I can’t be crazy because the hero is crazy. So I have to find a sane lunatic, or a sane malevolent force.

Relatedly, Harrow appears to summon a demon in the latest clip.

Halo

Pablo Schreiber confirmed the second season of Halo begins filming this summer in a new interview with Collider.

We’ll be filming again this summer. We’re still figuring out exactly what the start date is, but we will be in production by summertime because we have a hard date that we need to be up and running in order to get some location that is weather affected.

Paramount+ has also released another new trailer showcasing each of the series’ main characters.

Star Trek: Picard

Picard and co. continue to explore the hellscape that is modern day Los Angeles (give or take a few years) in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Watcher”.

With time running out to save the future, Picard takes matters into his own hands and seeks out an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Rios ends up on the wrong side of the law and Jurati makes a deal with the Borg Queen. Teleplay by: Juliana James & Jane Maggs Story by: Travis Fickett & Juliana James Directed by: Lea Thompson

[Spoiler TV]

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer’s third season concludes with the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Original Sinners”.

Riverdale

Finally, the Archie kids mourn Hiram Lodge in the trailer for “Death at a Funeral”, next week’s episode of Riverdale. Funny they don’t mention the superpowers, though.

