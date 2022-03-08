Federal Election 2022: AEC Launches Fact-Checking Disinformation Register

The 2022 Federal Election is drawing close, even though all we know is that it will be sometime in May. As we head into the Federal Election, however, odds are you’ve noticed some misinformation or crazy predictions making the rounds – the AEC is onto it, debunking myths through a new initiative.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has been thinking about misinformation for years, but on Monday, it launched a new initiative – a disinformation register.

How is the AEC responding to ‘fake news’?

The disinformation register, the AEC says, is basically a place where it debunks mistruths spread about Federal Election processes. Odds are that in the lead up to the Federal Election, this register is going to get chunky.

It behaves sort-of like an FAQ page where a ‘fake news’ myth is posted and the AEC places a large red ‘X’ next to the line if it is indeed misinformation. My favourite so far is the myth that pencil votes are erased once counting starts. Oh, you can definitely still vote if you haven’t received your full three jabs.

Unsubstantiated rumours are not helpful. We note for VIC state elections @electionsvic has already corrected this misinformation. For the federal election, we will provide voting services to all enrolled Australians, as we always do. pic.twitter.com/JSTjaW9fpD — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) November 7, 2021

“The register is a searchable database of mistruths the AEC has identified about Australian election processes – ranging from the sophisticated to the ridiculous,” AEC commissioner Tom Rogers said.

“The message here is simple: the AEC will not tolerate the spread of mis or disinformation about our electoral system, no matter the source.”

What are the dangers of misinformation?

Rogers said the register is the latest tool in the agency’s ongoing fight against misleading and deceptive information about how elections are run.

“We’re not messing around,” he said.

“The Australian vote belongs to all Australians and there is freedom of political communication. However, if you spread incorrect information about the processes we run – deliberately or otherwise – we’ll correct you.”

According to Rogers (and look, it’s a no-brainer, really) false information about the Federal Election process that has operated in Australia for many years can do significant damage to public trust.

“Scrutiny is important but it must be well informed. Australian elections are too important to let these things go through to the keeper, especially when people aren’t acting in good faith,” he said.

The dangers of misinformation were highlighted by Rogers earlier this year when he briefed media on the upcoming election.

He said social media companies should commit to taking down unauthorised political material in agreed timeframes to combat misinformation in elections. But he also raised concern with Federal Election odds or predictions being made ahead of the polls.

Rogers warned that any misinformation about the result of the election “would be not only be disappointing [but] outrageous”, suggesting the AEC will take a hard line in the event of any baseless Trump-style claims of a stolen election, too.

It isn’t just the AEC, however, with many other government entities involved in ensuring a safe and fair election.

