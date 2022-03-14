The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Halo’s First Reviews Feel Surprised to Be So Positive

Published 1 hour ago: March 15, 2022 at 10:05 am
Filed to:bentley kalu
burn gormancharlie murphycortanacovenantcreative worksdanny sapanientertainment culturefionafirst person shootersfloodhalohalo infinitehalseyjames whitbrookjen taylorjustin carterkate kennedymaster chiefmicrosoft gamesnatascha mcelhonenatasha culzacolive graypablo schreiberryan mcparlandshabana azmivideo game charactersvideo game sequelsvideo gameswindows gameswoodbineyerin ha
Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief in Paramount+ series Halo. (Image: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

The game that has sold over 82 million copies worldwide is now a Paramount+ series, meaning that legions of Halo fans (and potential legions of non-gamers who happen to dig sci-fi shows) are eagerly awaiting the first episode to drop. While episode one won’t stream until March 24, the review embargo has just lifted — meaning we can get our best idea yet of what to expect.

“Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone-not even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together and protect humankind from the universe’s greatest threat” is the official logline.

And now, here’s a sample of what the critics are saying, starting with Gizmodo’s own James Whitbrook and Justin Carter!

Alongside Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The rest of the cast features Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Grey, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Halo arrives March 24, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Paramount+.

