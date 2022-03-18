Great Grogu! Christopher Lloyd Joins The Mandalorian Season 3

Very little is known about what might happen in The Mandalorian season three, but a certain Dr. Emmett Brown might be able to travel to the future and tell us. Christopher Lloyd, best known for playing Brown in the Back to the Future films, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming season of the hit Disney+ Star Wars show.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and says that while the specific role is a mystery, it’s likely to be some kind of guest star. Think Stephen Root in this season’s The Book of Boba Fett or Michael Biehn in The Mandalorian season two, we’d assume. And yet, this is Christopher Freaking Lloyd here. That’s a whole other level of prestige and quality.

Lloyd, who’ll turn 84 in October, began his career on stage in the 1960s and didn’t star in a movie until 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Talk about a debut. That film won Best Picture, among other things, and jumped-started a career that saw him win two Emmys for his work on the hit series Taxi and make those Back to the Future films, not to mention appearing in Star Trek, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai, Clue, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Addams Family, and on and on. His unique energy seems like a perfect match for a galaxy far, far away.

As for The Mandalorian season three, it’s currently filming in California and has a yet-to-be-determined release date. You’d imagine November or December is the most likely slot, just because that’s when the last two seasons debuted as well as the recent spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. We’ll likely find out for sure in May, when the next Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, airs, and Star Wars fans descend upon Anaheim, California for Star Wars Celebration. Let’s just hope, for Din Djarin and Grogu, who’ll be newly reunited on The Book of Boba Fett, wherever they’re going someone can say “Beskar? Where we’re going, you don’t need Beskar.”

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.