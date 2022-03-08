You Can Now Live Caption Your Calls on a Pixel

Google has rolled out its latest update to Pixel phones, bringing with it some pretty cool new features, such as the ability to live caption your calls.

The feature drop, available for users of Pixel 3 through 5a users from today (dropping for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users later this month) also brings with it some iMessage-rivalling features, such as the ability to convert text in a message to a personalised sticker.

While this not-at-all necessary feature is super cute and I want to use it immediately, Google notes it’s only available if your language is set to English (US). I only have a Pixel 6 to test, so if your language is set to English Australia, do let me know if it works once your update has pushed through.

In addition to this, you can also host your own YouTube watch parties or share your favourite app with live sharing for Duo.

Back on the live captioning, Google says when you’re on a phone call you can see captions of what the other person says and type back a response that will be read out loud on the other end. Direct My Call and Wait Times will now also be available for Pixel 3a and newer phones.

For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, their phones can now identify Spanish in videos and other media, and translate it automatically into English, French, Italian, German, Japanese and Spanish. Similarly, Assistant Quick phrases will be available in Spanish, Italian and French on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

On the widgets side of things, the update will also allow you to display more info, such Pixel buds battery life and a reminder to turn off your recurrent alarm if tomorrow is a public holiday. And where third-party apps are concerned, Night Sight in Pixel Camera helps you capture clear low-light pictures and video when you’re using Snapchat.