Gogoro Is Testing Swappable Solid State Batteries for Its Scooter Network

Think back a decade to 2011 and try to recall the state of the electric vehicle industry at the time; Nissan was just launching the Leaf, and Tesla was about do drop the first Model S. In such a short time the world of lithium battery technology has come a long way. There’s no way we don’t see that kind of hyper-advancement across the next decade as well, and the revolution begins with small scooters in Asia. Gogoro, along with ProLogium Technology, have launched a new solid-state lithium ceramic battery prototype that is backwards compatible with its existing vehicles and battery swapping network.

“Gogoro is unveiling the world’s first solid-state battery for two-wheel battery swapping because it’s imperative we take advantage of the latest battery innovations to introduce a new era of electric transportation growth and adoption in our cities,” said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. “We partnered with ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, to jointly develop this new battery that delivers higher energy density for better range, improved stability and safety, and is reverse compatible with all existing Gogoro-powered vehicles.”

Solid state seems to be the future of electric propulsion, as it provides a higher energy density and allows vehicles to deliver a longer range from a smaller and lighter battery stack. Not only is that important for consumer confidence in the technology in the first place, but it’s also important for the car or bike’s overall efficiency. According to Gogoro estimates, the solid state battery will provide a 140 per cent or more increase in capacity given the same mass as current lithium technology already in use. Its swappable scooter batteries are currently 1.7 kWh, while the new solid state prototype is rated at 2.5 kWh.

The Taiwan-based company says it already has over 10,000 battery swapping stations in its network serving over 450,000 riders. The company claims to have hosted over 260 million battery swaps to date, and has become so popular in its home country that 95 per cent of electric two-wheelers in Taiwan use Gogoro battery swap tech. Now that’s what I call market share!

Obviously this solid state battery is just a prototype, and it’ll take a lot more than a single flashy press release to prove that the technology is ready for prime time, but I’m cautiously optimistic that there is some meat on the bone here. Gogoro is the real deal, and has been in the battery swap trenches for years. This is technology that needs to make its way to the rest of the world, and solid state just might be the thing to make that happen.