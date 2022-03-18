Gizmodo Movie Night: 5 Movies That Were Recommended to Us That We Now Actually Recommend

Have you ever been recommended a movie by someone so you went home and took the time out to watch it? But then the movie was awful and you’re just left being like “wow, what a colossal waste of my time that was,” and you start to reevaluate your relationship with that person?

Well, that isn’t going to be the case this week. This week I present you with a list of movies that were once upon a time recommended to me that I actually ended up loving. So I’m now recommending them to you so you can then recommend them to others and say it was recommended to you.

A beautiful cycle if I do say so myself.

So without further ado, let’s jump into this week’s Gizmodo Movie Night: a world full of recommendations.

As Above, So Below (2014)

Now listen, I know the reviews of this movie are not kind and I totally understand why. This movie is bonkers. Like, truly wild.

If you’ve never heard of it, I don’t blame you. I didn’t have a single clue what this movie was before my friend recommended it to me and even then I still had no idea what was going on.

Watching the trailer does not do As Above, So Below justice. Things get dark and very grim and gruesome very easily.

Basically, the premise of the movie is a group of researchers/explorers are trying to find the philosopher’s stone but enter a supernatural world whilst going deeper into the Catacombs of Paris.

As Above, So Below is kind of like Blair Witch meets Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

I love everything about this movie. The history of the French Catacombs, the supernatural horror, the suspense and the mind games it plays.

It’s been years since I first saw it and I’m still trying to figure it all out. I’d say that the fact it has stayed on my mind for so long is a testament to how good this movie actually is.

As Above, So Below is currently streaming on Apple TV.

Amélie (2001)

Like As Above, So Below, this movie’s trailer does not do it justice at all.

When a guy that I went on a date with recommended me this movie I had serious doubts. The trailer just gives you nothing to work with.

But let me tell you, Amélie is a truly beautiful movie that everyone should watch at least once in their life.

Being caught up in her imaginative world, Amélie decides to embark on a journey of helping people find happiness in their lives which in turn, helps her find happiness and love in her own world.

Not only is the film visually stunning, it also has a message that is incredibly impactful about changing the perspective in your life.

You can find happiness in small places that you didn’t think you ever would and that’s exactly what Amélie will show you.

Shame the guy ghosted me after the date but hey, at least the movie recommendation was good. Right? Right?

Amélie is currently streaming on Binge.

Spirited Away (2002)

This movie was another recommendation given by a guy I was seeing for a while, because it meant a lot to him.

So much so, he had a tattoo of Kaonashi on his arm so he obviously loved it that much. Obviously, to be a good person, as we all know I am, I watched the movie to understand him better.

Understand I did, and more so, I fell in love with Spirited Away.

The concept of the movie itself is a bit weird, like Chihiro having to save her parents before they get turned into pigs but that’s not really why I love this movie.

This movie is very big brain cleanser energy and is so visually moving. It’s incredible it was released in 2002 as the graphics still hold up 20 years later.

Although the guy didn’t stay in my life for as long as I’d hoped, I’m glad this movie has stayed in my life.

Spirited Away is currently streaming on Netflix.

Luca (2021)

This movie is one of the only ones that has actually made me cry.

When my friend first recommended this movie to me I refused to watch it. Animated films aren’t necessarily my thing (Spirited Away excluded), especially when it’s Disney.

But as soon as I watched it, I immediately ate my words.

Luca is such an incredibly heartwarming movie that will touch your soul in ways you didn’t know it could be touched.

The subtext of this movie is really what makes this movie mean a whole lot more. You can look at it however you want but whatever spin you put on it, Luca is still a beautiful movie.

Just very big wholesome vibes.

Luca is currently streaming on Disney+.

Brooklyn (2015)

I’m actually mad at myself I didn’t know this movie existed until a match on Tinder recommended it to me.

It was right after I boasted about my love for Saoirse Ronan, too, so I looked like a damn fool for not knowing Brooklyn.

But I more than certainly know about it now, and so should you.

Brooklyn is a beautifully touching insight into the Irish emigration into America during the 1950s, family dynamics and falling in love. From the costume design to the writing and acting to the beautiful sweeping cinematography, everything about this film is spectacular.

This movie isn’t necessarily sad by any means, but you will feel a resounding sense of despair, hope and longing when you watch all one hour and 51 minutes.

I also had to include at least one Irish film for St. Patrick’s Day that just past us.

Brooklyn is currently streaming on Stan.

