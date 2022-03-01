The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Everything Good Streaming in March 2022

Published 1 day ago: March 1, 2022 at 1:20 pm -
Filed to:amazon
amazon primebingedisneydocumentariesmoviesnetflixparamountshudderstantv showswhat tf can i watch
Everything Good Streaming in March 2022
From left to right: Our Flag Means Death, Halo and Star Trek: Picard. Image: Compiled by Zachariah Kelly
March already! That’s right, we’re somehow already two months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much).

You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content. 

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for March and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in April, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in March 2022?

March isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Formula 1: Drive to Survive and season 2 of He-Man, as well as season 2 of Bridgerton.

March 1

  • The Guardians Of Justice

March 2

  • Against the Ice

March 3

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
  • The Andy Warhol Diaries

March 11

  • The Adam Project
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

March 16

  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

March 17

  • Human Resources

March 25

  • Bridgerton (Season 2)

March 26

  • Tomorrow

What’s streaming on Stan in March 2022?

Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights include Swiss Army Man and Bel Air. 

March 1

  • Changing the Game
  • Kill the Irishman

March 2

  • Gangs of Baboon Falls (Season 1)
  • Sins of the City (Season 2)

March 3

  • Dior and I
  • Jean-Paul Gaultier: Freak and Chic
  • Rabbit-Proof Fence
  • The First Monday In May

March 4

  • Bel Air (Season 1)
  • Do I Sound Gay?
  • Walker (Season 2)
  • The Flash (Season 7)

March 6

  • Billions (Season 6)
  • Power Book IV: Force (Season 1)

March 7

  • The Circus (Season 7)
  • Rosemary’s Baby

March 10

  • The Room (Season 1)

March 11

  • Timeline
  • Vehicle 19

March 13

  • In The Electric Mist

March 15

  • Chinatown
  • Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

March 16

  • A Murder of the Crows (Season 2)

March 20

  • Swiss Army Man

March 25

  • The Not Too Late Show with Elmo (Season 1)

March 27

  • The Peacemaker

March 30

  • The Girl from Plainville (Season 1)

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month include season 2 of Star Trek Picard and The Boys Presents: Diabolical

March 1

  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 19 and Season 20)

March 4

  • Lucy and Desi
  • Star Trek: Picard (Season 2)
  • The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Season 1)

March 11

  • Upload (Season 2)

March 16

  • Get Smart

March 17

  • The Girl In The Spider’s Web

March 23

  • A Most Wanted Man

March 24

  • The Domestics

March 25

  • Bosch (Season 7)

March 31

  • The Angry Birds Movie

What’s streaming on Disney+ in March 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few big highlights this month, including Turning Red and the premiere of Moon Knight.

March 2

  • Africa’s Deadliest (Season 4)
  • Legion (Seasons 1 to 3)
  • Trust (Season 1)
  • Virus Hunters

March 3

  • The Dropout

March 4

  • Fresh
  • The Secret Agent
  • Long Long Time Ago 2

March 9

  • Africa’s Hunters (Season 3)
  • Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
  • Cake (Seasons 1 to 4)
  • Ruyi’s Love in the Palace
  • Anita: Director’s Cut

March 11

  • Turning Red

March 18

  • More than Robots

March 23

  • Born in Africa (Season 1)
  • Paralleles
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Brazil
  • Daredevil (2003)
  • The Darkest Hour

March 30

  • Moon Knight
  • Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
  • Earthquake on Everest
  • Russia’s Mystery Files

What’s streaming on Binge in March 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death, a comedy about the pampered pirate Stede Bonnet.

March 1

  • CSI: Cyber
  • The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

March 2

  • Our Flag Means Death (Season 1, premiere)
  • Vampire Legend
  • History’s Raiders (Season 1)
  • The Internet of Everything
  • Goring’s Secret – The Story of Hitler’s Marshall
  • Served: Harvey Weinstein

March 3

  • Evil Up Close (Season 2)
  • Batwoman (Season 3 finale)
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 finale)
  • Cars That Built The World (Season 1)
  • Raised By Wolves (Season 2, Episode 6 – new episodes weekly)
  • WWE SmackDown Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
  • WWE Raw (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)

March 4

  • I Am Mortal
  • Die In A Gunfight
  • Legacies (Season 4, Episode 11– new episodes weekly)
  • Years of Living Dangerously (Season 1)
  • WWE Raw Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
  • WWE Nxt (Season 22, Episode 58 – new episodes weekly)

March 5

  • Initiation

March 6

  • The Butterfly Effect 
  • W.A.T (Season 5, Episode 8 – new episodes weekly)

March 7

  • Shining Vale (Season 1, premiere)
  • Outlander (Season 6, premiere – new episodes weekly)
  • The Walking Dead (Season 11, Episode 11 – new episodes weekly)
  • WWE SmackDown (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
  • WWE Nxt Highlights (Season 22, Episode 59 – new episodes weekly)

March 8

  • Death Row Stories (Season 2)
  • Death By Design

March 9

  • War Wrecks: The Untold Stories (Season 1)
  • Deadly Women (Seasons 1 & 3)
  • The Story of Monaro 427c

March 10

  • Kung Fu (Season 2, premiere – new episodes weekly)

March 11

  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation
  • What Lies Below

March 13

  • Shazam! 

March 14

  • Undercurrent: The Disappearance Of Kim Wall (Season 1)
  • Who Is James Payton?

March 15

  • Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere 
  • Sky Line
  • Face To Face (Season 1)

March 16

  • The Cleaning Lady (Season 1 finale)
  • Battle 360 (Season 1)
  • Dogfights (Season 1)
  • 91%: A Film About Guns In America
  • After The Spill

March 17

  • Body of Evidence (Seasons 3 & 4)
  • Monster In The Shadows (Season 1)
  • Raised By Wolves (Season 2 finale)

March 18

  • Battlefields (Season 1)
  • Close To Me (Season 1)
  • Zoolander 2 

March 20

  • Wind River
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much

March 22

  • Salinger
  • Autopsy: The Last Hours of… (Season 2)
  • Love At First Swipe
  • Lost Secrets of the Pyramid (Season 1)

March 23

  • Eight Days That Made Rome (Season 1)

March 24

  • Deadly Women (Season 4)
  • Dead Men’s Secrets
  • One Perfect Shot (Season 1)
  • The Clown and The Candyman (Season 1)

March 25

  • Life After Flash
  • Mortal Engines
  • Me You Madness

March 26

  • Out of Death

March 27

  • Tip of the Iceberg
  • Earthquake

March 28

  • Ian Brady: 50 Years Behind Bars
  • Operation Stonehenge: What Lies Beneath? (Season 1)

March 29

  • Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… (Season 3)
  • Engineering That Built The World (Season 1)
  • Machine

March 30

  • Deadly Women (Season 14)

March 31

  • Secrets In The Bones: The Hunt For The Black Death Killer
  • The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (Season 1)
  • Machines That Built The World (Season 1)
  • Life In A Walk

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but the Halo TV show has to be a highlight.

March 8

  • The Requin

March 24

  • Halo (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Shudder in March 2022?

Here’s what horror lovers can enjoy on Shudder this month. You might be interested in Sputnik or The Bunker Game this month.

March 1

  • ABCs of Death 2
  • Across the River
  • Sputnik

March 2

  • Death Drop Gorgeous
  • Bunny the Killer Thing
  • Byzantium
  • The Vigil

March 10

  • The Seed

March 15

  • Butchers
  • She Never Died
  • Torment

March 17

  • The Bunker Game

March 18

  • The Spine of Night

March 22

  • Game of Death
  • Satanic
  • Await Further Instructions

March 29

  • Gun Woman
  • Personal Shopper
  • The Cured
  • Minor Premise

March 30

  • Etheria

March 31

  • Night’s End

That’s about it for our March streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our April guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

