Here Are Some Good Movies Hitting Cinemas Next Month in Australia

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the April 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

We’ve got a running guide on everything hitting cinemas this year, but this will serve as your month ahead planner. You’re welcome.

Even though March is only mid-way through, it’s time to look ahead to April. There’s not a whole lot going on in April, but there’s a few gems. So without further ado….

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – April 7

Brace yourselves because the next instalment in the Wizarding World franchise (aka Harry Potter) is coming in April. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It’s also the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the eleventh overall in the Wizarding World franchise.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picks up where the 2018 film The Crimes of Grindelwald left off. The last film left us on a wild cliffhanger, but we won’t ruin that if you’re yet to see it, except to say we hope some stuff makes sense this time ’round.

Ambulance – April 7

Universal is calling Ambulance a ‘breakneck thriller’. A decorated veteran, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his brother, who is also a charismatic career criminal, and instead of a loan offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history. After being pushed back from its February release date, Ambulance will now hit cinemas in Australia next month.

The Lost City – April 14

Not to be mistaken for the 2005 drama/romance of the same name, The Lost City is an adventure/comedy flick about a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model who gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. I’m not really sure why The Lost City is on this list, it doesn’t exactly look like the 2022 movie of the year, but it looks fun and we need fun rn. Please be fun.

The Northman – April 21

The Northman has had its release date pushed and pushed and now it’s finally time to sink our teeth into what can only be described as an epic Viking thriller. Directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.

The movie has an equally epic cast to partner the plot, with Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit), Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk (!!!). What a cast.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – April 21

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage (who is unfulfilled and facing financial ruin), a man hired by an uber-rich guy to hang out and gets into some kind of weird, meta adventure. Basically, he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party and things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. It sounds very Nicolas Cage.

65

Little is known about sci-fi film 65, except that it’s directed by the screenwriters who created A Quiet Place and that it stars Adam Driver as an astronaut who lands on an alien planet. What more do you need to know though? (There’s not even a trailer yet.)

