The Best Wrist Rests to Stave off Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Clicking away with your mouse while using your computer may seem like a low risk activity, at least until you develop carpal tunnel syndrome. Suddenly, your wrist begins to spasm in pain at night or you feel a numbness or tingling you can’t explain. To combat this issue, the best thing you can do for yourself is to buy an ergonomic wrist pad to go with your mouse.

For many of us, taking a break from our laptops is simply not viable. With hard deadlines and stacks of work piled upon our desks day-after-day, it’s true when they say that every second counts.

But it’s unnatural for your wrist to be propped up as it controls your mouse for eight or more hours a day. The same goes with staring down at your computer screen (although a monitor stand is a good shout if you want to save yourself from “text neck”).

Experts recommend that by using a wrist rest to elevate and stabilise your arm, you decrease the risk of wrist strain over time. By keeping it in a neutral position, you’ll prevent any unnecessary stress from wearing away those delicate tendons of yours.

Here’s some wrist rest options for keyboards and mice that you might want to consider adding to your desk set-up.

READ MORE 8 Accessories to Level-up Your Laptop Set Up

The best wrist pads for your mouse and keyboard

Kensington’s mouse pad includes a gel-based wrist pad to allow your hands to naturally rest when you’re not busy clicking.

Shop it here.

Maidern’s set gives you a simple detached keyboard and mouse rest with memory foam for support. Its PU leather lining makes it both easy to clean and long-lasting.

Shop it here.

If you’re on a limited budget, Trixes’ simple mouse pad with wrist rest could be a good option.

Shop it here.

This superior mouse pad features a winking corgi and a butt-shaped wrist rest so your desk can look cute and provide ergonomic support at the same time. Double win.

Shop it here.

Geecol’s wrist support set features a grooved design that it claims provides better support for your keyboard and mousing needs.

Shop it here.

A 3-in-1 set that includes a simple wrist rest for your keyboard and mouse, as well as an extended gaming mousemat.

Shop it here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.