Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to a Fight Over Twitter Since He Isn’t the Centre of Attention Right Now

Elon Musk woke up today, realised he wasn’t trending on Twitter, and decided that needed to change right now. It’s either that, or he wanted to take some attention away from the fact his wife has moved on to someone much better than him.

Regardless of why Musk wanted attention today, he took a very interesting route to get there. The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO sent a tweet challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight. The award for the winner of the world’s shittiest boxing match? Ukraine. I’m sure the people of that country are thrilled to have one of the world’s most obnoxious men going to online battle for them.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

That roughly translates to:

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin To single combat Stakes are Ukraine”

Just to make sure Putin and his cronies (because they don’t have anything else going on, obviously) saw the challenge, Musk sent another tweet:

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

This one translates to:

“Do you agree to this fight? @KremlinRusia_E”

The man really at’ed them. Wild.

This is Musk’s latest foray into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which he has been trying to insert himself for some weeks. (Why is it that, every time there’s a crisis, Musk needs to make himself involved?)

According to Bloomberg, a video was posted on March 5 showing Musk speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later that day, he tweeted “Hold strong Ukraine.” But, he added, “And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

Musk has also given Ukraine access to Starlink, which is SpaceX’s satellite-internet system after Russia invaded the country last month, according to Bloomberg.

It’s hard to say who would win the fight, but I know one thing: Everyone else would lose for having seen it happen.