Elisabeth Moss Tracks a Mysterious Menace in Apple TV+ Thriller Shining Girls

Serial killers are tricky enough to track — but what if the fiend you’re seeking has supernatural powers? And even worse, what if they have you on their list of targets? That’s the terror weighing upon Shining Girls protagonist Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) in what looks like a very twisty and twisted new series from Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ doesn’t reveal too many plot details in that trailer (it’s described as a “metaphysical thriller” in a press release), but Shining Girls is based on The Shining Girls, an award-winning 2013 novel by Lauren Beukes. In the book at least, the killer is a ne’er-do-well who discovers a key that allows him to travel through time, though the price he has to pay for the privilege is killing women along the way. Moss (who also has executive producer and director credits on the series) plays an aspiring Chicago journalists who survives an encounter with the murderer — then turns the table on her attacker, though as the trailer suggests she’s not quite certain who she’s after, when she’s after them, or what all that metaphysical stuff really means. All we can say is, this show looks like its themes are gonna get dark as hell — something the star of The Handmaid’s Tale and The Invisible Man has already demonstrated is 100 per cent in her wheelhouse.

Adapted for television by showrunner and executive producer Silka Luisa, Shining Girls also stars Wagner Moura (Narcos) as a reporter who helps Kirby on her mission, as well as Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy), and Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four). The first three episodes (the first two of which are directed by Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad alum Michelle MacLaren) arrive April 29, with the rest of the series rolling out weekly.

