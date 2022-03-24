Here’s Every Electric Vehicle You Can Buy in Australia in Every Price Range

So, you want to be part of the green revolution in Australia, get yourself an electric vehicle (EV) and cruise along Aussie streets without making all that pollution and noise? Great! Just one question though – what electric vehicle should you buy?

It’s no small question and you’ll need to find yourself the right one with the most boxes ticked – especially cost.

Fret not, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find every electric vehicle you can purchase in Australia, from the cheapest one to the most expensive. If you’re after every upcoming electric car set to release in Australia, you want a different list.

What EVs are available in Australia?

Here’s every new electric vehicle available for purchase in Australia, ordered from least expensive to most expensive as of March 17, 2021.

MG ZS EV: $44,990

Hyundai Ioniq Electric: $49,970

Nissan Leaf: $49,990

Hyundai Kona Electric Elite: $54,500

MINI Electric: $55,650

Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander: $58,000

Polestar 2: $59,900

Nissan Leaf e+: $60,490 Kia Niro S: $62,590

Kia Niro S: MINI Electric Yours: $62,825

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: $63,900

Kia EV6: $67,990

Mazda MX-30: $65,490

Kia Niro Sport: $70,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range: $76,200

Volvo XC40 Recharge: $76,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance: $88,900

BMW i4: $99,900

BMW iX3: $114,900

Mercedes-Benz EQC: $124,300

BMW i4 M50: $124,900

Tesla Model S: $147,990

Jaguar I-Pace: $149,990

Audi E-Tron Sportback: $150,900

Tesla Model X: $165,990

Audi E-Tron S: $168,400

Porsche Taycan: $174,695

Tesla Model X Plaid: $174,990

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600

BMW iX: $179,333

Audi E-Tron GT: $181,700

Tesla Model S Plaid: $186,990

Porsche Taycan 4S: $194,700

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo: $276,300

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: $345,800

Keep in mind that while these are the lowest to highest prices for electric vehicles in Australia, these are just the EVs available for purchase new. Second-hand EVs and older models are also available. Let us know if we’re missing a car from the list.

Why is it so hard to get an EV in Australia?

Because of supply and chip shortages internationally, electric vehicles are currently going through a pretty big shortage. If you’re interested in buying any of the vehicles on this list, expect a pretty sizeable wait time.

What is the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia?

Right now, the cheapest new electric vehicle in Australia is the MG ZS EV (priced at $44,990 before state taxes) although this is subject to change as more EVs appear on the market. Over the next few years, we can expect electric vehicles to get cheaper in Australia.

Should I buy a second-hand electric vehicle in Australia?

You can expect the price to be a lot lower when it’s second-hand (unless the supply is tough, in which case second-hand cars can be more expensive) but when it comes to electric vehicles you should keep the lithium batteries they use in mind. These become less effective over time and will need replacing, like any other car part.

Apart from that, electric vehicles are really no different from normal cars – other than the fact that Australia’s luxury car tax is usually factored in. The luxury car tax even shows up in a way on the second-hand market, where sellers are trying to make their money back.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive in Australia?

There are a few reasons why electric vehicles are so expensive. Firstly they’re an innovative technology, meaning car companies (while they’re marketing on the next-gen feel of an all-electric car) are trying to get back the money they spent on researching said technology.

Another key reason is scarcity. EVs are pretty scarce in Australia right now, so there’s a bit of a choke in demand. This has also caused massive back ordering issues for Aussies, especially for those after Teslas. (Side note – you’ll find that second-hand Teslas are more expensive than new Teslas at the moment because they’re available now and you don’t have to backorder).

Another key reason is the luxury car tax, which is a tax imposed on cars over a certain threshold (it’s just under $80,000). Most EVs in Australia are subject to this tax.

What is the luxury car tax?

The luxury car tax is a tax imposed on luxury cars (confusing, I know) but it also applies to most new electric vehicles in Australia (in particular those over $79,659, which is the luxury car threshold).

According to the ATO, the luxury car tax is imposed at a rate of 33 per cent on the amount above the luxury car threshold. It’s paid by businesses and individuals who import luxury cars. The exact equation is (LCT value − LCT threshold) × 10 ÷ 11 × 33%. This applies to cars below two years old, which is why you’ll often see it associated with electric cars. It’s an observable extra fee on the second-hand market, where sellers are trying to make their money back.

Do EV batteries deteriorate over time?

Like the batteries in your phone, electric vehicle batteries deteriorate over time. Though an EV battery degrades as time goes on, most manufacturers offer battery replacement methods.

That being said, EV battery replacements can be quite expensive and could set you back thousands of dollars. It’s best to do your research and find out how much a battery replacement would cost you with your chosen car. Also keep in mind that you shouldn’t have to replace your EV battery until it’s at least 10 years old.

How far can EVs travel?

EVs typically have a range of about 100 – 150 km before needing a recharge, however some models have much greater ranges that go up to around 700 km before needing to charge. Travel range varies greatly from model to model, so make sure you pick the best one for your travelling needs.

How long do EVs take to charge?

Charging speeds for electric cars vary greatly, depending on the type of car and the type of charger being used. When using an ultrarapid 350kW charger it can take just around 10 minutes, however it can also take between eight and 48 hours to charge an electric car when using a supplied portable charger or a home charger, according to Evse.

It’s best to think of charging your EV like charging your phone or laptop – unlike with fuel there’s no ‘get it and go’ solution, with easily switchable EV batteries not exactly a thing just yet.

Are EV charging stations free?

Public EV charging stations are usually free unless specified otherwise. It depends on the network of charging stations you’re charging with.

Should I get an electric vehicle in Australia?

It’s not really a question of should you get an EV, rather it’s more a question of when will you get an EV. EVs will eventually (hopefully) phase-out petrol-fueled cars and while petrol-fueled cars still dominate Australia’s roads, some car manufacturers have committed to going all-electric in the near future.