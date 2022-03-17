Ebay’s Throwing Some Big Discounts on These Samsung QLED TVs

Isn’t it about time that you treated yourself to a fancy new smart TV? There are a few things to consider when it comes to buying a new TV, but the screen size and picture quality are the most important points to keep in mind. Luckily for you, eBay Australia is having a sale on its huge Samsung QLED smart TVs for up to 30% off.

Samsung is renowned for being one of the world’s top TV brands and for introducing its QLED range, which stands for “Quantum Light-Emitting Diode”. While it’s very similar to an OLED, a QLED is just an LED LCD TV that’s added quantum dots to its formula to create a more vivid display. Unlike OLED (which emits its own light), QLED is transmissive, so it relies on an LED backlight contained in the film to produce a better and brighter colour.

If a bright and colourful display is your preference when binging your favourite shows, then a QLED TV is your best bet. In exchange, you may sacrifice contrast — but that might not be so bad if you live in a home that’s filled with lots of natural light, since you won’t suffer from as much glare.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on eBay Australia right now, so you can hook up your living room with a new Samsung TV.

This Samsung Q60A TV sports a slim and minimalistic profile at just 27mm thin. It’s designed to blend in seamlessly with its surroundings and thanks to its built-in cable management and lack of bulky bezels, it does a great job at minimising distractions and clutter.

It’s compatible with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can turn on any of your favourite shows with the sound of your voice. It’s unique remote control can give you quick access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix or YouTube, as well as your gaming consoles. You can even set it to Ambient Mode so you can display your favourite memories on the big screen just like a photo frame.

While the 85-inch model is about a grand more than the aforementioned 75-inch Samsung TV, going bigger will still let you save $548 off its full RRP if you want to enjoy some sport or a film at maximum screen size.

It’s not missing anything the first model possesses, so it’s up to you to decide if you can afford the extra 10-inches in your TV budget.

Take your viewing experience to the next level with Samsung’s 8K Ultra-HD smart TV. If you want a humongous gaming TV for your console, you won’t be disappointed.

In our review, we found that the graphics and colour popped on its big screen. Since it’s well-known that most QLED TVs don’t handle contrast well, we were pleased to discover that the dark reproduction was solid when playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Destiny 2.

As for streaming quality, the colours popped out of the screen without seeming oversaturated. We couldn’t find much to fault it for, although it’s RRP isn’t the most affordable. That’s why we were sold when we discovered that eBay had this Samsung TV on sale for a generous $1,364 off.

For a smart TV that doesn’t compromise on brightness or contrast, you’ll want to pick up this Samsung QN90A Neo QLED smart TV. Not only will you save $1,672 off its RRP, but you’ll be able to enjoy 4K resolution, object-tracking sound, a 200Hz refresh rate and Apple AirPlay 2.

While most backlit TVs are incapable at providing perfect blacks, we found in our review that it wasn’t much of a problem for the QN90A. You’ll also find that there’s next to no glare from any external light sources, which is a big win if you live in a sunny home.

