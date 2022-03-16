Afterpay Day Sale: It Would Suck if You Missed These Hot Dyson Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, it’s best not to skimp out and grab one for anything less than $500 — unless it’s on sale. You see, a vacuum cleaner is an investment you can keep for up to 10 years and while it’s tempting to throw a cheap one over your shoulder and head to the checkout, believe us when we say you’ll come to regret it. Thankfully, Afterpay Day is here with a bunch of solid Dyson vacuum cleaner deals that’ll make you squeal with glee.

That’s right, the cult-favourite brand is slashing up to $150 off its bestselling vacuum cleaners and will even throw in a few bonus gifts if you pick up a straightener or hair dryer. The reason why we sing so many praises about Dyson’s vacuums is because of their unbelievably powerful suction abilities. Trust us when we say there’ll be a noticeable difference if you’ve been using anything but a Dyson over the last few years.

If you head on over to their store during Afterpay Day, you’ll be able to score $150 off their bestselling Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner or $150 off the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson is also giving away a bunch of gifts along with select product purchases. For instance, if you grab their Dyson Corrale hair straightener, you’ll get a choice between two complimentary gifts up to the value of $148.

Who doesn’t love a Dyson sale?

What is Afterpay Day?

As it turns out, Afterpay Day doesn’t take place on a single day. Instead, it’s spread out between Thursday 17 March and Sunday, 20 March. It occurs twice a year, with the next big sale set to take place sometime in August later this year.

Afterpay Day is one of the country’s biggest online and in-store sale events, where thousands of retailers will offer some great bargains on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing off for a while now. Last year, we were lucky enough to spot some great deals on Dyson’s range of air purifiers and fan heaters.

For those of you who’ve yet to encounter Afterpay, it takes inspiration from the benefits of lay-by and owning a credit card by offering a repayment plan that’s completely interest-free. Instead, you’ll repay your purchases in four instalments over a six week period. The upside? You get to walk out of the store with your purchase right away.

The best Afterpay Day deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that sports powerful suction capabilities. It boasts a 40 minute run time, no-touch bin emptying and comes with two cleaner heads as well as four different tools.

It’s one of the best vacuum cleaners you can grab if you own a pet, as it comes with an advanced filtration feature, which can capture allergens and expel cleaner air as you use it. Plus, you’ll receive a free bonus extension hose worth $29.

You can grab the Dyson V8 Absolute during the Afterpay Day sale for $749 (down from $899) here.

Dyson’s lightest cord-free vacuum features up to 30 minutes of prime suctioning time. It comes with a docking station, no-touch bin emptying system and a direct drive cleaner head.

It’s a versatile vacuum that can quickly transform into a handheld one (perfect for sucking the sand out of your car) and it even allows you to reach high up nooks and crannies. It also happens to come with a bonus filter and extension hose worth $44.

Shop it for $449 (down from $599) here.

Get a free gift with one of these Dyson purchases

Buy a Dyson V12 or Dyson Outsize and receive a complimentary spare charger and battery kit

When you buy either of these vacuum cleaners during the Afterpay Day sales, you’ll receive a complimentary gift.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between these two stick vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner ($1,349) is unique in that it features a laser that can reveal microscopic dust hiding in the sneakiest crevices of your home. For those who are interested in finding out just how dirty your home can become, this vacuum will tell you by measuring and counting the dust particles through its LCD screen. That way you’ll get scientific proof of how efficient this Dyson is at cleaning your house. You’ll also receive a bonus battery and extension hose worth $208.

Meanwhile, the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner ($1,449) sits at $100 more and for good reason: it is Dyson’s most powerful vacuum cleaner out of its entire range. The bin is 150% bigger and its cleaning head is also 25% wider. If you live in a large home or happen to clean one, the Dyson Outsize will give you a lengthy 60 minute run time, which should be enough to tackle every room in the house. It comes with an array of accessories, including two cleaning heads, five brushes and tools, as well as two docking options. This one also comes with a bonus gift of a battery and extension hose worth $228.

If you want to master the art of a blowout, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is your best bet for an effortlessly fluffy look. No matter whether your locks are fine or curly, this Dyson hair dryer comes with a variety of different attachments you can alternate to accommodate your hair type.

Buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer here for $599 in either Copper/Nickel or Iron/Fuschia and you’ll receive a complimentary leather presentation case valued at $99.

Nothing is more awkward than when you’re trying to straighten your hair and the cord keeps getting in the way. We don’t want to admit how many times we’ve burned our fingertips trying to prevent the cord from touching the hot ceramic plates of our hair straighteners.

That’s why we’re drawn to Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener. Not only is it cordless but it supports a long run time, it’s designed to decrease hair damage and produce smooth, shiny results.

Buy a Dyson Corrale hair straightener in Nickel/Fuschia for $699 and you’ll have the option to choose between two complimentary gifts valued up to $148. If you buy the limited edition Prussian Blue/Rich Copper for $699, you’ll receive a free presentation case and Dyson designed brush and comb set valued at $117.

