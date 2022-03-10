Doctor Strange 2: Every Character Confirmed to Appear

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (better known as Doctor Strange 2) is building up to be one of the most pivotal Marvel movies of phase four. That is every movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home so far.

It looks like, with Doctor Strange 2, we’ll finally get a movie that plunges deep into the multiverse of Marvel movies. Already, we’ve seen links made between the previous Spider-Man movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with some rough links to the X-Men cinematic universe.

With that in mind, we now have a good idea as to who will (or might) appear in Doctor Strange 2. Here are all the characters and the cast that will be appearing in Doctor Strange 2.

Quick heads-up: If you haven’t seen Doctor Strange (2016), WandaVision, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, or Loki, you might see some spoilers below. If you haven’t seen these flicks yet, watch them all (except Spider-Man: No Way Home) on Disney+.

Doctor Strange returns

Top billing for Doctor Strange 2 goes to Doctor Strange himself, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who you might know from Sherlock or Star Trek: Into Darkness. Doctor Strange has been played by Cumberbatch previously, such as in the first movie, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’ll be grappling with the consequences of using magic for the wrong purposes.

Two versions of Doctor Strange will appear in the movie: The one we know from the MCU and a darker, evil version of Strange. Perhaps he’ll be like Doctor Strange’s evil alter ego that appeared in the Disney+ series What If..?

Screenshot: Disney+/Marvel

The Scarlet Witch stars in Doctor Strange 2

Alongside Doctor Strange will be the Scarlet Witch, or Wanda Maximoff, which she has been mostly referred to as up until her Disney+ series WandaVision. Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda appears to be coming back as a bit of a mix between a secondary protagonist and an antagonist.

Previously, Wanda appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. She also played the lead role in the earlier mentioned Disney+ series. Said Disney+ series will have a bit to do with Doctor Strange 2, in that it first started to tease multiverse stuff.

Wong is back

Everyone’s favourite wizard is back. Played by Benedict Wong, he returns to off-side Doctor Strange in the second movie, but we’re unsure of how much of the film he’ll be in. Previously, Wong appeared in the first Doctor Strange film, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

America Chavez makes her MCU debut

A member of the Young Avengers team in the Marvel comics, America Chavez is making her MCU debut in the second Doctor Strange movie. She has superhuman strength and the ability to fly, but she can also travel through the multiverse using her powers. In the comics, she’s from a place known as the Utopian Parallel, existing alongside the Demiurge, a mystical being that gave America Chavez her powers.

We’re unsure of how America Chavez will be explained plot-wise in Doctor Strange 2, but it’s reasonable to expect her to be multiverse-hopping. She’ll be played by Xochitl Gomez.

Baron Mordo returns as an antagonist

Baron Mordo is set to return in Doctor Strange 2. Although he played a leading role in the first film as a secondary protagonist, Mordo now exists to stop people tampering with magic and cosmic forces (AKA: to stop people like Doctor Strange, who caused a lot of magical calamity in Spider-Man: No Way Home). He’ll be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. In the Doctor Strange comics, Mordo was known to be the main adversary to Doctor Strange.

Professor X?

Briefly in the second trailer for Doctor Strange 2, we could hear Patrick Stewart’s voice, along with a blurred out figure. Considering this is the actor who played Professor X in the X-Men movies, it’s reasonable to expect him to return in Doctor Strange 2.

This wouldn’t be the first time an X-Men character showed up inexplicably in the MCU. In WandaVision, the X-Men actor for QuickSilver showed up, an early allusion to the multiverse stuff we’ll be seeing in Doctor Strange 2.

Other actors appearing in Doctor Strange 2

Alongside these actors, expect Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg to return. McAdams previously played Christine Palmer, Strange’s ex-girlfriend, while Stuhlburg previously played Nicodemus West, the doctor who operated on Strange after his car accident.

Who might show up in Doctor Strange 2?

We can speculate all day, but at the end of the day, we’re really not being given that much information on what could really blow the doors open on the MCU. Regardless, we’re expecting a few more surprise character appearances.

We might see Loki in Doctor Strange 2, as a part of the Disney+ series Loki, which was all about multiverse-bending plotlines. Loki also introduced Kang the Conqueror, who we’re expecting to be a major Marvel villain to do with the multiverse.

Additionally, surprise appearances from all over the cinematic world of Marvel flicks could work their way in. A Fantastic Four appearance is not out of the reality of possibilities, as is an appearance from Ghost Rider (2007) or Daredevil (2003).

Doctor Strange release date