Do You Need to Find a Resistant and Very, Very Cheap Mobile? Nokia Has What You Need

Nokia seems to have found its particular vein in affordable phones, because that is precisely what it has presented at the Mobile World Congress. The company has completely updated its C range with the new C21, C21 Plus and C2 Second Edition.

We are talking about very simple but very affordable mobiles. The official prices have not yet been announced, but in the presentation there was talk of 99 euros as the starting price of the C21, and 190 euros for the C21 Plus. The C2 Second Edition will be even cheaper.

Despite these low prices, the Nokia C Series is capable of the same functions as any other smartphone. The c21, for example, is a smartphone 8.8mm thick and 195 grams equipped with a 6.5-inch HD screen and a Unisoc SC9863A processor, which is a very basic 28-nanometre chip launched in 2018, but has eight cores . . It is accompanied by 2 or 3GB of RAM (depending on version), and 32 or 64GB of ROM (expandable via MicroSD). The mobile has a single 8MP main camera, and a 5MP front camera. The battery is 3000mAh, and it has a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The operating system is Android 11, but the Android Go version for entry-level mobiles.

The C21 Plus (above) is the big brother of the C212 and its almost double the cost is justified by the fact that it has everything better. The battery is a 4000 or 5050mAh depending on the version, and the screen is a 6.5-inch HD Plus. The main camera goes up to 13MP with a 2MP secondary for depth. The weight is also reduced to 178 grams, and it also gains IP52 water resistance. Nokia has not yet specified when the launch date of these affordable phones will be.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.