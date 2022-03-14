This DJI Mini Bundle Deal Will Give You Everything You Need to Start Droning

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Piloting drones can be a lot of fun, and if you’ve been thinking about jumping into the proverbial cockpit, DJI’s Mini SE is a great place to start – and you can currently score it with a fantastic deal.

The combo set for DJI’s Mini SE drone is currently on sale for $518, down from the usual price of $619. On its face, that’s a decent saving of $101, but it gets even better when you look at everything this bundle includes.

By itself, the Mini SE drone would usually set you back around $459 and only includes a single battery. With the combo set, you get everything you’d normally get when you buy a Mini SE, along with two extra batteries, extra propellers, a battery charging hub and a carrying case.

The Mini SE by itself is also currently on sale for $378, but considering how good the value of this bundle set is, you’re worth spending the extra cash. If bought separately, a set of extra propellers is worth $19, a single Mini battery has an RRP of $69, and the charging hub costs $59. When compared to the price of the Mini SE by itself, you can score over $210 worth of accessories just by dishing out an extra $59. That’s a pretty solid deal.

But how good is the DJI Mini SE Drone?

If you’re new to the world of drones and are looking for a good place to start, the DJI Mini SE is a great place to start. While its $500 price tag might still seem like a bit of an investment, compared to the four-figure prices of other drones, it’s certainly more reasonable. DJI is one of, if not the leading brand when it comes to drones, so you’ll be getting your money’s worth.

If you consider yourself a seasoned drone pilot, this will most likely be a step back for you. That said, it’s not a bad choice for a cheap drone you can casually muck around with, so you can keep your big, fancy $2,000 drone saved for more appropriate occasions.

The DJI Mini SE uses the camera and transmission of the original Mavic, but with the shell of the more recent Mini 2. This ultralight drone offers 30 minutes of flight time on a fully-charged battery, and can hit a max speed of 46.8km/h. In terms of camera quality, the Mini SE has a 12MP camera on a three-axis gimbal that can record 2.7k video @ 30fps.

It’s also small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, weighing in at just under 249g. For the sake of comparison, an iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs 240g.

Overall, the Mini SE is a great gateway drone – something to start with that’ll help you learn how to properly fly and capture aerial footage. From there, you can let your new drone hobby take flight, and eventually move onto something a bit more advanced, like the DJI Mavic Air 2 (which is also on sale for $250 off right now).

You can grab the DJI Mini SE Combo here.