Here’s How You Can Save Up to 20% On Dell Laptops and Monitors

Published 1 hour ago: March 31, 2022 at 11:05 am -
Image: Dell
As one of the world’s leading technology companies, which specialises in building and selling high-quality PCs, a good Dell doesn’t disappoint. However, they’re far from being known as one of the more budget-friendly laptop brands. For that reason, a sale offering up to 20% off their RRP is always an event that’ll end with us fumbling for our wallets.

Over at eBay Australia, they’re offering a 20% off sitewide sale on Dell products. To claim your discount, all you have to do is enter the code DELL20P at checkout.

In this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for $1,599 off. Considering that that desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a new WFH monitor for your desk, then there’s a wide range of curved and gaming ones for you to choose from.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.

Today's Best Australian Tech Deals

Best laptop deals

Inspiron
Image: Dell

Best monitor deals

Dell curved gaming monitor
Image: Dell

Best desktop processor deals

Dell XPS processor and Alienware R13 desktop
Image: Dell

You can explore the full sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia from here.

