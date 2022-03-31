Here’s How You Can Save Up to 20% On Dell Laptops and Monitors

As one of the world’s leading technology companies, which specialises in building and selling high-quality PCs, a good Dell doesn’t disappoint. However, they’re far from being known as one of the more budget-friendly laptop brands. For that reason, a sale offering up to 20% off their RRP is always an event that’ll end with us fumbling for our wallets.
Over at eBay Australia, they’re offering a 20% off sitewide sale on Dell products. To claim your discount, all you have to do is enter the code DELL20P at checkout.
In this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for $1,599 off. Considering that that desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a new WFH monitor for your desk, then there’s a wide range of curved and gaming ones for you to choose from.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.
Best laptop deals
- Inspiron 15 3505 Laptop — now $639.20, down from $899
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop — now $999, down from $1,499
- Inspiron 16 2-in-1 7620 Laptop — now $1,299, down from $1,999
- Dell XPS 13 9305 Laptop — now $1,399, down from $1748.75
Best monitor deals
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $239, down from $598.99
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor — now $339, down from $599
- Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor — now $369, down from $649
- Dell 34 Curved Monitor — now $499, down from $999
- Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW Gaming Monitor — now $1,499, down from $2,499
Best desktop processor deals
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — now $3,000, down from $4,599
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop 12th Gen Core i7-12700 — now $2,249, down from $4,399
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop 9 — now $3,399, down from $4,999
You can explore the full sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia from here.