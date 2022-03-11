Deadpool 3 Is Happening, With a Little Help From Free Guy’s Shawn Levy

Fresh off the release of the pair’s latest film, The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds has tapped Shawn Levy to direct Deadpool 3.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

