The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Deadpool 3 Is Happening, With a Little Help From Free Guy’s Shawn Levy

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 36 mins ago: March 12, 2022 at 9:05 am -
Filed to:andrew garfield
characters of the marvel cinematic universecontinuitycreative worksdeadpoolentertainment cultureeternalsfeatures of the marvel cinematic universefictional charactersfictional universesmarvel comics charactersmiles moralesmultiverseryan reynoldsshawn levyspider man in other mediathe adam project
Deadpool 3 Is Happening, With a Little Help From Free Guy’s Shawn Levy
Pool is back. (Image: Fox)

Fresh off the release of the pair’s latest film, The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds has tapped Shawn Levy to direct Deadpool 3.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.

Read more from Gizmodo:

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.