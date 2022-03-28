DC’s Comics App Finally Remembers Other Countries Exist

It’s, uh, taken a rather surprisingly long time to get here, but if you’re one of the many, many people who find themselves under the strange circumstance of not living in the United States, you’re finally going to get the chance to read DC Comics in the way the publisher prefers. DC has announced its premium digital comics subscription service, DC Universe Infinite, is finally soaring beyond America.

The app — which offers more than 25,000 DC comics for reading, including digital-first series like Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour! — will be available to these countries over the course of the year:

Canada: Currently available

Australia: March 29, 2022

New Zealand: March 29, 2022

United Kingdom: April 28, 2022

Brazil: Summer 2022

Mexico: Summer 2022

As for Infinite’s pricing:

“Fans who sign-up for an annual subscription to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE during the first 30 days of each country’s launch are able to subscribe for $59.99 CAD (+tax), $US64.99 ($90) AUD, $US64.99 ($90) NZD and £36.99 BPS a year. Anyone that utilises the introductory pricing will be able to renew at the same price, as long as they maintain their paid subscription. After the first 30 days, annual subscriptions will be available for $89.99 CAD (+tax), $US99.99 ($139) AUD & $US99.99 ($139) NZD or £54.99 a year. Monthly subscriptions are also available for $US9.99 ($14) CAD (+tax), $US9.99 ($14) AUD, $US9.99 ($14) NZD and £6.99 BPS. Pricing for Brazil and Mexico will be announced at a later date.”

It’s been a long road for DC Infinite, especially its beginnings as not just a comics app but the onetime hub for DC’s transmedia plans, with series like Harley Quinn and Titans helping establish the app beyond its growing comics library. Now with that handled by HBO Max, Infinite is free to sit alongside the likes of Marvel Unlimted or Shuiesha’s Shonen Jump offerings and make its vast library more accessible — starting with the countries above and hopefully many more beyond them.

