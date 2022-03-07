Take a Listen to Keanu Reeves’ Batman in DC League of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves is set to become Batman in DC League of Super-Pets, as revealed in a trailer today.

DC League of Super-Pets is what you might expect. It’s a soft adventure film aimed at a younger audience, featuring Superman and Batman… But they’re not the stars.

Instead, the pets are the stars of this flick. If you love animated pet cuteness, keep your eye on this one. Here’s what you can expect from DC League of Super-Pets.

Let’s take a look at some trailers

Here’s the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets.

Aaand here’s the second trailer, focusing on Batman and his dog, Ace. Bat-Hound!

What is DC League of Super-Pets about?

DC League of Super-Pets focuses on animals instead of the normal pantheon of DC heroes. Although Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Cyborg are all in the movie, we’ve only seen Superman and Batman playing a larger role than as background characters.

The main characters appear to be Krypto, Superman’s dog, and Ace, Batman’s dog.

Krypto and Ace, mind you, are both dogs that exist within the DC comic canon. Krypto the Super-Dog had a TV show (where he had powers similar to Superman), but Bat-Hound (Ace) has only appeared in a few things beyond the comics. Ace did appear in Krypto’s show and in Batman Beyond, but yeah, we’re talking about superhero pets here. They’re not normally the main characters.

But now they are! In a wild turn of events, the Justice League is defeated and Superman is captured. It becomes the responsibility of Krypto and Ace (along with a few other superpowered animals) to save Superman.

It’s an animated comedy with some fourth-wall breaking humour and seems to be a bit like The Lego Batman Movie.

DC League of Super-Pets voice cast

Dwayne Johnson will voice Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets, the main character and superpowered pet of Superman (voiced by John Krasinski). Kevin Hart will voice Ace (Bat-Hound), the offside companion to Batman (voiced by Keanu Reeves). The villain, Lex Luthor, will be voiced by Marc Maron.

Additionally, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Dascha Polanco, Ben Schwartz, Jameela Jamil, Thomas Middleditch and David Pressman will voice characters in the film.

DC League of Super-Pets release date

DC League of Super-pets is set to show in theatres on May 19 unless delayed.