Loved The Batman? Here Are All the DC Films and Shows in the Works

DC has been super busy with TV shows and movies as of late, but it can be tough to keep track of all of the projects the superhero story giant has in the works.

If you’ve been wanting to know what’s coming up, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your definitive list of every DC film and TV show currently being made. Release dates are, of course, subject to change, so be prepared for that.

We’ll start with upcoming DC films in order of release date, followed by TV shows, including those ongoing and in the works. Here’s some sizzle-reel for some upcoming projects (and The Batman).

DC League of Super-Pets

Not the strongest film to start our list with, but DC League of Super-Pets is the next DC-adjacent film that you can expect to see. Following the pets of Superman and Batman, these super-powered wonder animals are on a mission to save Superman, who has been captured by Lex Luthor. It looks like a fun family comedy, kind of like The Lego Batman Movie. DC League of Super-Pets will hit theatres on July 28, 2022.

Black Adam

In July, we’ll finally be able to see DC’s Black Adam on the big screen, played by Dwayne Johnson. Following the villain typically paired with Shazam, this incarnation of Black Adam is expected to be more of an anti-hero than in the DC comics. It’ll take place in the DCEU and is set to introduce the Justice Society of America. Jaume Collet-Serra will direct. Expect to see Black Adam on October 20, 2022.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

A sequel to Shazam!, featuring the titular superhero and his sibling superheroes, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is set to feature Kalypso and Hespera as the villains, two antagonists from the DC comics (it’ll also be set in the DCEU). This time around, the kids will of course be a bit older, which could mean some mature themes, but hopefully it retains the charm of the first film. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits theatres on December 15, 2022.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The sequel to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the king of Atlantis, the story of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom hasn’t been teased out all that much. Supposedly Aquaman will wear a blue suit and Black Manta will return, but that’s as much as we know, really. It’ll be set in the DCEU and will be directed by James Wan. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming on March 16, 2023.

The Flash

Next up is The Flash, which seems to look a bit like an adaption of Flashpoint, one of the best DC comics series’ featuring The Flash. Starring Michael Keaton as his incarnation of Batman, along with a new version of Supergirl, we can expect to see The Flash before the end of 2023. It’ll be set in the DCEU, featuring Ezra Miller as the fastest man alive, although we expect it to cross many universes. It’ll be directed by Andrés Muschietti. Expect to see The Flash on June 22, 2023.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle? Look, I didn’t know they were even doing a Blue Beetle movie until I started researching this article, but what you need to know is that he’s one of DC’s lesser-known heroes with powers like flight, enhanced strength and weapon production, kind of like Iron Man’s nanotech suit (if you do know of him outside of the DC comics, it’s probably from Injustice 2). Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and it’ll be set in the DCEU, but for now, that’s all we know. You can expect Blue Beetle sometime in 2023 (we think).

Black Canary

While we haven’t heard about the Black Canary movie in some time, it hasn’t been formally cancelled. Last year, it was reported that the Black Canary movie was a spinoff to the Birds of Prey film, which in itself was a spinoff story from Suicide Squad and the Batman-wing of DC films. It’ll star Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary, who played the same role in Birds of Prey. We know it’s in the early scripting stages, but we don’t have a solid release date or plot just yet.

Batgirl

The Batgirl movie is being made for HBO Max. J.K. Simmons is set to reappear (as Commissioner Gordon, from Justice League) and Michael Keaton will appear as an older Batman. Leslie Grace will play Batgirl, which we’ve received an image of. As for release date? We have no idea.

Wonder Twins

A live-action Wonder Twins movie is being produced for HBO Max (likely Binge in Australia). The Wonder Twins were often thought of as a bit of a joke by major DC fans (one can turn into any animal and one can turn into water), but it’ll be interesting to see how they appear on HBO Max. Perhaps they’ll receive a similar less-serious tone to Peacemaker. We don’t know a release date, but we do know Adam Sztykiel is expected to write and direct Wonder Twins.

Upcoming TV shows

Below you’ll find some upcoming TV shows, with an idea of when you can expect them.

Green Lantern

As pointed out by CBR, the Green Lantern HBO Max TV series could be just around the corner, with consultant producer Lamong Magee saying he’s just finished up another DC show for HBO Max. The Green Lantern TV series features producer Greg Berlanti (of the Arrowverse), who also co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern movie (you know, the bad one). Seth Grahame-Smith is set to be the showrunner.

Strange Adventures

We know very little about Strange Adventures, beyond it being an anthology series of cautionary tales involving superpowers, based on the DC comics of the same name. It’s being made for HBO Max and the show will be run by John Stephens.

Justice League Dark (and Constantine)

A Justice League Dark and a Constantine show have both been confirmed to be in the works, both helmed by J.J. Abrams. Justice League Dark (involving star hero Constantine, but not the same Constantine played by Matt Ryan from the Arrowverse) doesn’t have an announced release date yet, nor does Constantine, but we’ll stay on the lookout.

The Batman: Arkham spinoff and Penguin spinoff

Loved The Batman? Well, there are two spinoffs in the works. Though the Gotham PD show has evolved into a story about Arkham Asylum inmates, another spinoff has been confirmed, focusing on The Penguin. HBO Max has ordered a series of The Penguin spinoff starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, with Matt Reeves producing the project. The Penguin is the working title, without a release date set.

Gotham Knights

Although we don’t know much about it, Gotham Knights has had a pilot ordered at CW, which also produced The Flash (the series) and Arrow. Reportedly, it’s disconnected from other DC projects and borrows its name quite heavily from the upcoming game with the same title. Production is set to begin in April.

Ongoing TV shows

The following TV shows aren’t new, but they’re ongoing, meaning they’ve either got consistent episodes coming out at the time of writing or they have a new season confirmed to be in production.