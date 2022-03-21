Betty Gilpin Will Play a Nun Fighting a Powerful AI in Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis

All they had to say was “Betty Gilpin (Glow, The Tomorrow War) is back in fighting mode” and we were in, but it gets better from there. Peacock has announced that in Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis, Gilpin is set to play a nun who takes on a powerful artificial intelligence. Yes, we’ll take the Liberty Belle getting into a new habit as a nun.

Peacock reveals that Mrs. Davis is “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” though further plot details are scarce. Emmy winner Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct multiple episodes and is also on board as an executive producer along with Lindelof (whose many credits include Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost, and co-writing The Hunt, which starred Gilpin) and Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon). Hernandez will also serve as showrunner.

Previously, Gilpin was also seen in the Netflix’s Glow, which got the axe before the series’ fourth season as a result of the pandemic. Fans are definitely not over the loss of the popular wrestling series, but the thought of Gilpin kicking arse in some form while playing a nun is still mighty intriguing. Hey, maybe they can bring in her Glow co-star Alison Brie as the AI voice or physical form — we can dare to dream, anyway!

So far there are no further casting details or any inkling of a release date for Mrs. Davis, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more.

