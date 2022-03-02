Why You Need a Smart Video Doorbell for Your Home

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With borders re-opening and travel back on the cards, you might be itching for a spontaneous getaway or to finally go on that trip you’ve had to put on the back burner for the last two years. Regardless of whether or not you thrived staying indoors, it’s safe to say that many of us are keen to explore beyond our own backyards. But a hint of anxiety may be chipping away at the back of your mind. Afterall, it’s hard not to be concerned about your home security when you go away. That’s one of the reasons why a smart video doorbell can come in handy.

A video doorbell can help add an extra layer of security to your home. Most video doorbells are wirelessly connected to an app on your smartphone, so you can take a peek at whoever’s hovering around your front door at any time.

Otherwise, a video doorbell is super handy if you want to speak to your visitors. For instance, if your guest has arrived early and you’re stuck in the tub, you can answer quickly to let them know you’ll be an extra minute or two before you get to the door.

How to choose the best video doorbell for your home

Now that we understand the benefits of owning a smart doorbell, it’s important to know which one is the best fit for your home. You need to ask yourself what features are most important to you? High-resolution camera, battery-operated or wired, motion detection and night visibility are just a few that should be front of mind.

Video quality is extra important if you want to know who’s at your door. The sharper the image quality on your smart doorbell’s camera, the better chance you have at identifying unwanted visitors. Meanwhile, only a few doorbells offer you the option to alert you when someone is approaching, which is handy if you’re in a feud with that delivery driver who always takes your packages back to the post office.

Next, you’ll need to decide if you want to buy a battery-operated or wired video doorbell. Keep in mind that if you choose to go down the wired route, unless you have a pre-existing wired doorbell spot on your door, you may need to pay extra to have it installed. Meanwhile, a battery-operated smart doorbell forgoes the additional costs, but you will need to remove it to recharge its batteries every so often. So if you were hoping to use one as an added layer of security, you might have a temporary blind spot to be mindful of for a couple hours.

Most video doorbells include the need for a subscription if you want to access its full capabilities. There are a few, however, that don’t offer subscriptions if you want to keep your costs down.

If you want to know which smart doorbells are the best fit for your home, then let’s continue.

Perhaps one of the most affordable smart doorbells you can find in the market, the Ring Video also happens to be one of the most popular. While it does need to be wired into your doorframe to work, downloading the app will allow you to see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. You can even pair it with any Alexa-controlled device, so you can immediately check your front door using your voice.

A fun feature that Ring Video doorbell has is its Quick Replies function. The Quick Replies feature acts like an answering machine for your home. If you’re ever out-and-about, you can choose from a list of preset messages to give instructions to your visitor or ask them to leave you a message before they leave.

Camera quality-wise, the Ring Video doorbell sports 1,080p HD visuals so you can see your guest’s face in sharp detail. The video does have a rather narrow view, but you can still enjoy a full scope of your front porch. However, some of the downsides of this smart doorbell are that you may need some help setting it up, especially if you haven’t had a pre-existing wired doorbell before. It also isn’t compatible with Google or Homekit since it’s an Amazon product.

On the plus side, the Ring app will you allow to connect it with other Ring products, such as the Ring Floodlight Cam and Stick Up Cam. With the full set, you’ve got a solid security system at your fingers.

While the app is free to download, you must have a subscription to enjoy the full range of benefits the Ring doorbell can offer. The most basic plan will offer you security for one device at $4 a month or $40 for a year. Meanwhile, if you have more Ring devices you want to connect, it’s best you go with the Plus plan for $14 a month or $150 a year.

You can grab the Ring Video doorbell here for $131, down from $149. Alternatively, if you’d like to pick up the Ring Chime (which allows you to hear your doorbell from any room in the house), then you should check out this bundle deal here for $189, down from $208.

While the Ring Video Pro 2 resembles its base model identically, it actually improves on some of the features where its predecessor falls short. It still features two-way talk and advanced motion detection with alerts. But visually, it gives you a better view of your front yard thanks to its improved 1,536p HD head-to-toe video and crystal-clear colour night vision. It even sports 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows your connection to run at a faster rate.

An additional feature it comes with is Pre-Roll, which allows you to review complete motion events. What this means is that it will capture motion in video before the motion is even detected. It’s an extra step of security so that you’ll have more insight into what happens on your front porch.

The Ring Video Pro 2 still requires a subscription to take advantage of all its features, but there’s no price difference when compared with the previous model.

Shop the Ring Video Pro 2 here for $399.

The Eufy Video Doorbell is a great option if you want to experience sharper detail when checking to see who’s at the door and if you want to ditch the subscription plan route. It features 2K resolution and a wide dynamic range so that an overcast day won’t affect your camera’s quality.

If you weren’t interested in setting up a wired smart doorbell, then you’re in luck because the Eufy doorbell is only battery-operated. Although, this does mean you’ll need to recharge its removable batteries every six months or so. This will result in a “blackout period” for a few hours.

A handy feature it comes with is enhanced human detection. Its on-device AI can instantly analyse motion and determine whether or not a human is present. While this is handy so that you aren’t alerted every time a magpie lands on your doorstep, it won’t do much good if you’ve locked your dog outside.

Just like the Ring range, you can choose from a list of self pre-recorded messages to address visitors including instructions for your delivery man on the best place to hide your packages. You can also respond in real-time too, through its two-way audio speaker.

You may have noticed the Eufy Video Doorbell also comes with a Homebase. The Homebase helps to reduce your Eufy doorbell’s energy consumption by 58% and its equipped with military-grade data encryption so your footage is securely stored.

Shop the Eufy E8210CW1 Video Doorbell here for $279.

If you’ve decided that you prioritise security over anything else when it comes to a smart doorbell, then you need the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. Rather than installing an entire home security system, Arlo is the only video doorbell on this list that offers a built-in siren. You can set its siren to automatically sound whenever it detects motion near your door, or you can trigger it manually if you spot suspicious individuals loitering on your property.

Its camera quality is double the sharpness of the Eufy doorbell, boasting 4K HD resolution, 180-degree views and an optimised 1:1 aspect ratio. Whether you’ve decided to run with a wired or battery-operated smart doorbell, the Arlo can do both, so it’s at your convenience.

Like Ring’s doorbell range, you will also need a subscription with your Arlo doorbell. With no plan, you’ll only be able to receive notifications and check on your footage via live video streaming. However, if you go for Arlo’s Secure service plan, you’ll be able to enjoy person, vehicle and animal detection as well as package detection, up to 30 days of Cloud video history and rich, interaction notifications. For one device, it will cost $4.59 a month or $14.99 a year. If you go up to the next level, the Secure Plus plan will offer Cloud video history for up to 60 days for an unlimited number of devices, including your Arlo doorbell, at $21.99 a month.

Shop the Arlo Essential video doorbell here for $229, down from $299.