Ava DuVernay’s One Perfect Shot Goes Behind the Scenes of Your Favourite Movie Moments

Chances are you’ve retweeted your favourite movie moments from One Perfect Shot on Twitter. The account’s cinematic curation has garnered a mighty following and has connected film enthusiasts and filmmakers alike over their love of iconic movie moments. It makes perfect sense that it’s been transformed into a show arriving next week on HBO Max.

From Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning executive producer Ava DuVernay, the six-episode One Perfect Shot pulls back the curtain on some of the greatest scenes in cinema. Wonder Woman (the most “io9″ among the titles), The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat will be featured in the first season of the series, with the directors of each film walking through a 360 degree masterclass. Here’s the official trailer:

It’s so exciting to see filmmakers like Patty Jenkins take fans behind the scenes of the making of their films. In a first look from the trailer we get a taste of the various moments that will be dissected; particularly of interest is the “No Man’s Land” sequence of Wonder Woman, which remains one of the greatest visual achievements of the DC film universe and a real turning point for the superhero franchise. It’s going to be really awesome to dig into each shot and explore how it came to be caught on film frame by frame.

Really getting the insight behind inspiring iconic imagery across the social media timeline is going to feed film fans hungry to learn about the challenges and breakthroughs of the art form. Joining Jenkins in taking audiences behind the scenes of their One Perfect Shot are Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann.

Twitter account creator @Rejects shared:

My mind is currently ablaze with so many things I want to tell you about this show, but I'll keep it simple for now. I am extremely proud of what we've made, extremely blessed to be working with @ava and the entire @ARRAYNow team, and supremely excited to share it with the world! — Neil (@rejects) March 15, 2022

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ARRAY Filmworks, and One Perfect Shot. Along with DuVernay, the executive producers include Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller, and Sonia Slutsky. One Perfect Shot begins streaming March 24 on HBO Max.

Image: HBO Max

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new one up here.