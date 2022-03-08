Apple’s New Mac Studio is a Compact Desktop Computer with Groundbreaking Performance

Apple just filled a gaping hole in its product lineup with the Mac Studio, a powerful desktop that runs on the new M1 Ultra chip.

The cube-shaped computer uses Apple Silicon and is expected to replace the high-end Mac mini, which up until this event ran on Intel chips. Where the Mac mini with M1 is meant as an entry-level solution for everyday consumers and the Mac Pro is for professionals, the Mac Studio is meant for content creators — those who need strong performance and graphics but don’t have wads of cash to throw at a Mac Pro.

Image: Apple

This new Mac is considerably smaller than the Mac Pro and its cube-shaped design seems to be inspired by Apple’s Power Mac G4 Cube, an acclaimed computer that failed commercially after it launched in 2020. To be clear, the Studio, while not as compact as the mini, is a very small computer for the performance it promises. The machine, which was cut from a single block of aluminium, is only 3.7 inches wide and 7.7 inches tall.

On the inside is a unique fan design that Apple claims will keep the Studio quiet under most workloads. As for ports, there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting display and peripherals, an Ethernet port, two USB ports, an HDMI, and a high-impedance headphone/mic jack. On the front are two USB-C ports (with M1 Ultra config, these are Thunderbolt 4) and a full SD card slot. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

Image: Apple

As for the specs, the Mac Studio can be equipped with either an M1 Max or the new 20-core M1 Ultra processor — the latter being Apple’s new most powerful chip. Paired with this Apple Silicon is up to 128 of RAM (or 64GB with M1 Max) and storage options that go up to 8TB.

According to Apple, the Mac Studio with M1 Max is supposedly 50% faster than the 16-core Mac Pro and has 3.4x better graphics. When you opt for the M1 Ultra chip, the Max Studio is 3.8x faster than the 27-inch iMac and 60% faster than the Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon processor. Back to graphics: the Studio is 80% more than the Mac Pro. In practical terms, Apple says it can run 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 videos.

Apple also claims the Mac Studio is more efficient than competitors and requires 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy less than a high-end PC desktop.

Developing…