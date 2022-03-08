Apple’s M1 Ultra Is Its Most Powerful Chip Ever

Apple surprised the tech world today by unveiling the M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet.

Apple explained how using two separate processors on a motherboard is inefficient. With the M1 Ultra, the company combined two M1 Max dies using a custom-build architecture for double the performance. Apple calls this architecture “UltraFusion” and it supposedly connects with 2.5TB/s of interprocessor bandwidth between the two die while using less power than the alternative. Apple claims the chip, which has 114 billion transistors, enables low latency, “massive bandwidth,” and “incredible” power efficiency.

Photo: Apple

This multi-die architecture supports memory speeds of up to 800GB/s, or more than 10 times the latest PC desktop chip. It also supports up to 128GB of unified RAM. As for computing performance, the hero chip has 20 cores, with 16 performance and 4 high-efficiency cores along with a 64-core GPU. Apple says it is around 8x faster than M1.

When compared to the fastest 16-core desktop PC chip, Apple claims it delivers 90% faster performance while using 100W less power. If true, those are some groundbreaking figures. When it comes to graphics, Apple says it delivers faster performance than the best discrete graphics cards around.

Developing…