Apple To Hold Hardware Event Super Early Next Wednesday

Apple has set rumours for a March event to rest, announcing overnight a hardware drop next week.

What’s in store for the March 8 event, super early on March 9 for those of us in Australia, is an unconfirmed mystery, however.

As is always the case with Apple, the rumours about what the Cupertino giant will unveil are spinning.

So what are we expecting?

Well, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air will take centre stage. But, Gurman’s also at least one new Mac as well.

Apple has been refreshing its entire Mac lineup to replace Intel CPUs with Apple chips. As Tech Crunch reports, there are many possibilities for new computers, such as a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a more powerful Mac Mini, a redesigned MacBook Air or even some new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models.

Apple’s hardware event is scheduled for 10 am California time on March 8. This translates to 5 am AEDT, 5.30 am ACDT, 6 am AEST, 6.30 am ACST and 8 am AWST. It will be an online event broadcasting from Apple Park and you can stream it live from Apple’s website.

Otherwise, stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll have all the announcements for you by the time you wake up.