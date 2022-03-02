The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Apple To Hold Hardware Event Super Early Next Wednesday

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 4 hours ago: March 3, 2022 at 9:27 am -
Filed to:australia
iphone semacbook
Apple To Hold Hardware Event Super Early Next Wednesday
Image: Apple

Apple has set rumours for a March event to rest, announcing overnight a hardware drop next week.

What’s in store for the March 8 event, super early on March 9 for those of us in Australia, is an unconfirmed mystery, however.

As is always the case with Apple, the rumours about what the Cupertino giant will unveil are spinning.

So what are we expecting?

Well, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air will take centre stage. But, Gurman’s also at least one new Mac as well.

Apple has been refreshing its entire Mac lineup to replace Intel CPUs with Apple chips. As Tech Crunch reports, there are many possibilities for new computers, such as a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a more powerful Mac Mini, a redesigned MacBook Air or even some new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models.

Apple’s hardware event is scheduled for 10 am California time on March 8. This translates to 5 am AEDT, 5.30 am ACDT, 6 am AEST, 6.30 am ACST and 8 am AWST. It will be an online event broadcasting from Apple Park and you can stream it live from Apple’s website.

Otherwise, stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll have all the announcements for you by the time you wake up.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.