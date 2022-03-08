New iPad Air: As Light as Air, as Powerful as a Windows Laptop

Apple has launched another iPad, this time refreshing the iPad Air and slapping a ‘5’ on the end of its name. It has a new M1 chip that the company is touting as up to twice as fast.

This M1 processor is the same chip that is found in the company’s laptops. The selling point from Apple this morning during its Peak Performance event was that the new iPad Air 5 is twice as fast as the similarly priced Windows laptop. Bold of you to assume we do laptop things on our tablets, Mr Cook.

“We love it for being thin and powerful, now we’re taking its performance to the next level,” CEO Tim Cook said.

This new device is pretty, it comes in four colours and will be available in 64GB and 256GB models.

It also gets a beefy camera upgrade – 12 MP in fact. It also boasts ultra-fast 5G.

Pricing starts at $US599 and it will be available on March 18, like the iPhone SE.

We’ll update you with further specs and local pricing and availability once we know more.