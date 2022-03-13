Amazon’s Undone is Back for Another Season of Animated Time Travel

Back in 2019, Amazon released Undone, a pretty trippy (and pretty good) animated series about a young woman named Alma (Rosa Salazar) who got into a car crash and discovered she could move through time. Created by BoJack Horseman’s Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksburg, Amazon renewed the show for a second season that same year, but details on it have been nonexistent until this weekend at SXSW.

For season two of Undone, Alma is once again travelling through time, though under different circumstances for her second outing. Whereas the first season saw her investigate the circumstances of her father’s (Bob Odenkirk) death, this new journey will see her dig deeper into her whole family after looking through a portal allowed her to see something tied to her family. As it turns out, her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) also has the same ability to time travel, albeit with the ability to move through past memories. Though Becca’s not too sure about her powers, Alma’s excited to have this ability in common with her sister, and her enthusiasm is enough to convince Becca to help her find answers about what she saw. Their journey throughout the season will see them unpack the secrets and trauma that’s hovered over their family for years, and also force them to confront their mother Camila (Constance Marie).

The series continues its lovely rotoscope animation style, courtesy of Amsterdam animation studio Submarine and is once again helmed by Dutch animator and director Hisko Hulsing. From the clips provided by Prime Video, the second season of Undone looks every bit as compelling and emotionally charged as its debut three years ago. With Bella coming into her powers, there’s a different energy to the show that feels consistent while also helping it feel distinct and not a simple retread of what came before.

Undone’s second season will premiere April 29 on Prime Video.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.