Amazon’s Fallout Series Casts Star Trek: Prodigy’s Ella Purnell

Showing quite the penchant for survivalist roles, Ella Purnell (star of Showtime’s plane-crash drama Yellowjackets) has signed onto another with Amazon’s Fallout adaptation. And she’s no stranger to genre: she was also in Zack Snyder’s Oscar “fan favourite” zombie flick Army of the Dead, and voices one of the kids on Star Trek: Prodigy.

Purnell joins Walton Goggins, who was previously announced as a lead in the series based on the Fallout video games. Purnell’s role is still under wraps, as reported by Variety. The adaptation comes from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the minds behind Westworld, with Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley co-producer Graham Wagner attached as co-showrunners.

The Fallout games are set in a post-apocalyptic world in which America has been nearly destroyed in a late-21st century global nuclear war. The catastrophic results included plagues that created the Ghouls, an advanced kind of zombie that the character played by Goggins will likely be leading. Purnell could be playing a “Vault Dweller,” humans who are surviving on the fringes of this world. Sources described her character to Variety as “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous.”

There’s no word on when Fallout might start streaming on Amazon Prime, but since Variety notes that production is due to kick off later this year, 2023 seems like the earliest possibility, with more cast members likely to be named to fill out the ensemble. If you’re in immediate need of a video game-inspired show in your life, however, the Halo series kicked off very recently over on Paramount+, something to fill the time while you wait for Fallout and HBO’s The Last of Us and Amazon’s Mass Effect series and all the other adaptations lurking around out there.

