Wild Marvel Rumours Tease a Very Silly She-Hulk Cameo

Berkley Breathed’s Bloom County is heading to television. Brad Bird’s long-awaited Ray Gunn animated movie has found a home. A new Sonic 2 poster puts Sonic and Knuckles at odds. Plus, what’s to come on Ghosts and Resident Alien. Spoilers get!

Ray Gunn

After three decades of trying, Deadline reports Brad Bird will finally direct his 1930’s pulp homage Ray Gunn at Skydance Animation.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Knuckles dukes it out with Sonic for a Chaos Emerald in the latest poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The Twin

After a tragic accident kills one of Theresa Palmer’s twin sons, her surviving boy turns to the dark arts to being him back in the trailer for The Twin, coming to Shudder May 6.

She-Hulk

According to Screen Rant, the latest issue of Picsou, an officially licensed Scrooge McDuck magazine from France — a highly reputable source, we hear — Howard the Duck is set to appear in the upcoming She-Hulk series at Disney+.

This is from the March/April issue of the scrooge mcduck magazine in France, a magazine whose content has to be approved by US Disney Mothership… Hinting that Howard will be in She-hulk?? What???#Marvel #shehulk pic.twitter.com/eK4MPqe12p — Eris,Titular Goddess (@tuttiquantinoob) February 15, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars News Net reports that part of the series will revolve heavily around the appearance of a ten-year-old Leia Organa, who Obi-Wan will be tasked with rescuing after she finds herself held hostage in a “Cantina-like establishment,” with both her adoptive parents, Bail and Breha Organa, playing a role in the show.

Bloom County

An animated series based on Berkley Breathed’s comic strip Bloom County is now in development at Fox. According to THR, Breathed will both “co-write and executive produce the project,” which is being produced by “Fox Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment, Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment.”

Charmed

Josefina goes missing one her way to a pixie-pledging ceremony in the synopsis for New Girl, the fourth season premiere of Charmed.

Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy – Mel distracts herself with new flings at magical hotspot, the Blue Camellia bar, while Maggie is taking on more than her share of demon hunting. Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) is struggling, mourning his lost love, and Jordan (Jordan Donica) has teamed up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers. Across the country in Philadelphia, an unsuspecting young woman (Lucy Barrett)…is living her life…mechanic by day, muralist by night…when she’s suddenly thrust into a new world, coming face to face with the women she’s inexplicably seen in her dreams. Just as Mel, Maggie and Harry are uncovering information about this mysterious new person, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) goes missing on her way to a pixie-pledging ceremony, and Mel and Maggie must rely on their “new third” to help their cousin…and find out if she is indeed the other Charmed One that they were told was “out there somewhere.” Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Jeffrey Lieber (#401). Original airdate 3/11/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Bart and Nora race to fix their dad’s time crimes in the synopsis for “Impulsive Excessive Disorder,” the March 9 return episode of The Flash.

THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent’s vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realise that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

[Comic Book]

Ghosts

Sasappis agrees to help Sam complete the B&B website in the trailer for next week’s episode of Ghosts.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry meets his human host’s estranged daughter in the trailer for “Family Day” — next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Banner art by Jim Cook