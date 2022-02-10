The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Wii Sports Is Getting a Sequel on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo yesterday announced what’s basically a sequel to the classic Wii Sports, only this time for the Nintendo Switch. And this time it’s called…Nintendo Switch Sports.

The premise is exactly the same: a cruisy resort will play host to a number of simple, casual sports you can take part in, either solo or in multiplayer, and the whole thing is accompanied by some nice chill music.

There’s even the return of weird peripherals/attachments, with the physical version of the game including a leg strap that will let you strap a Joy-Con to your thighs for certain aspects of soccer.

Nintendo Switch Sports is out on April 29, with an update coming later that will allow more functionality for the soccer games. Another update coming after that will add golf.

Here’s the trailer:

