Watch Henry Cavill Utterly Geek Out at the Home of Warhammer

Henry Cavill has made something of a habit out of turning his geekiest passions into dreams come true — from playing the Man of Steel to getting to embody his love of the Witcher games as Netflix’s own Geralt of Rivia. Now the actor has taken his passion for Warhammer 40,000, and leveraged it get hands-on at the home of the hobby itself.

Last week Games Workshop revealed that Cavill paid a special visit to Warhammer World in Nottingham, England, Games Workshop’s headquarters/museum dedicated to its tabletop games. The actor’s been on something of a run of press lately, expressing his childhood love for Warhammer 40,000, and his current tabletop army of golden-armoured Adeptus Custodes. But now Games Workshop has put out a short video of Cavill’s trip, and it’s just a delight to watch the actor in his element as he takes a look around Warhammer World’s collection of models and displays, getting a chance to geek out in a non-professional capacity for once.

Fuelled by Bugmans’ coffee and an insatiable enthusiasm for all things Warhammer, Henry Cavill comes face to face with a Phoenix Lord, wields a world-ending sword, and has a pretty great day out! #WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/joOZ5Baw9Z — WarhammerCommunity (@WarComTeam) February 21, 2022

There’s some fun moments in the short video, from Cavill picking up a replica of the Slayer of Kings (the blade wielded by the Chaos master Archaon the Everchosen in Warhammer’s fantasy setting, Age of Sigmar) for a swing, to getting his hands on a preview of the upcoming updated models for 40K’s space elf faction, the Aeldari. But really, it’s mostly just a joy to see the actor among his fellow tabletop geeks, clearly delighted at getting to just be a fan of the stuff he’s surrounded in, instead of having to sheepishly correct interviewers or briefly touch on his love for the game in other avenues.

As Games Workshop wrestles with the gargantuan task of bringing Warhammer, both the games and the wider universe, to a bigger and more open audience across myriad mediums, having a gleeful ambassador in someone like Cavill is certainly a boon. Hopefully this short video isn’t all Games Workshop did with Cavill’s trip — the chance to hear him wax lyrical about the games among fellow Warhammer nerds would be rather wonderful.

