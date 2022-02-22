The 5 Best Vikings Episodes to Watch Before Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla

This week, the Vikings will be back on our televisions thanks to Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. Fans of the original series will find more to love here with a new set of historical characters exploring a different chapter of Viking history. Technically you don’t need any prior knowledge before watching Valhalla but if you’re looking to brush up on your Vikings TV show history here are the episodes you shouldn’t miss.

The best Vikings episodes to watch before Valhalla

Rites of Passage – Season 1, Episode 1

Go back to where it all began with the first episode of the first season of Vikings. Here we’re introduced to the legendary Ragnar Lothbrok, his son Bjorn and his wife Lagertha along with his brother Rollo and best friend Floki.

It’s clear right away that Ragnar has a dream, to sail a Viking boat west and discover new lands. But his community pushes back on his radical ideas.

The Dead – Season 3, Episode 10

Ragnar attempts to take the city of Paris with a daring and incredibly bold plan that puts his life in question. Without spoiling things the season 3 finale is one of the best twists the show has pulled off.

The Last Ship – Season 4, Episode 10

The Vikings are once again up against the Franks in this episode, but more importantly, it’s brother vs brother. Rollo and Ragnar finally get to hash it out in this episode after Rollo’s brutal turn to the French.

The time jump in this episode also introduces us to Ragnar’s adult sons who play a big part in the back half of the series.

All His Angels – Season 4, Episode 15

One of the most talked-about episodes in Vikings history is the one that shows the (spoiler alert) death of Ragnar Lothbrok.

History buffs would know that Ragnar’s death was on the cards but the episode pulled off a moving and fitting tribute to the iconic Viking that makes it easy to see why he’s the legend he is today.

Ragnarok – Season 5, Episode 20

Vikings had some pretty epic battles over its six seasons, but the season 5 finale gives us one of the best.

The civil war between Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons had been brewing for some time and came to a head in “Ragnarok”. The prize up for grabs is Kattegat, which Ivar is holding over his half-brother Bjorn Ironside. It’s an episode of battles, betrayals and revelations that ultimately caps off a slower season and sets up for an interesting series finale.

All episodes of Vikings are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on February 25.