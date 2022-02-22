Victoria Goes Ahead With Adding Electric Vehicles to Its Government Fleet

Victoria has kicked off its commitment to adding zero emission vehicles (ZEVs), as in electric vehicles, to the government fleet.

The government announced an update today, with 75 ZEVs set to replace already existing petrol vehicles currently in government hands.

Last year, as a part of the 2020-2021 state Budget, Victoria allocated $15 million to add up to 400 ZEVs to its fleet. This was an upgrade of an already announced $10 million fund for the plan.

ZEVs, if you’re wondering, is how Victoria classifies electric vehicles. Unlike other states, Victoria likes to call them “Zero Emissions Vehicles” instead of simply electric vehicles. This definition, however, encompasses hydrogen-fuelled vehicles too, which are still very much in the early stages of development.

“Electric and zero-emissions vehicles are the future of transport and we’re paving the way with the first ZEVs entering the Victorian government fleet,” says Danny Pearson, Victoria’s Assistant Treasurer.

“These vehicles are part of our transition away from combustion powered vehicles to zero-emission vehicles and a clean energy future that’s better for health and our environment.”

As earlier mentioned, the first stage of the plan has already kicked off; 75 ZEVs are set to replace petrol-fuelled vehicles in the government fleet by June 30, 2022.

The second stage, mind you, is set to be much bigger, with the remaining 325 ZEVs set to replace as many petrol vehicles in the Victorian government fleet by June 30, 2023. 100 ZEVs have been ordered so far this financial year, with some already delivered and used by government departments.

“We are transforming our energy system through an historic investment in renewable energy to meet our ambitious target of halving emissions by 2030, and electric vehicles have a critical role to play in meeting that commitment,” added Lily D’Ambrosio, state Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change.

The Victorian government’s electric and hydrogen-fuelled fleet will be mostly small and medium sports utility vehicles, suitable as passenger vehicles.

After 2025, Victoria says that it will only introduce zero emissions buses for its transport networks and metropolitan trains will be powered entirely by renewable energy.