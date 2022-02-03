Valentine’s Day Gifts for Someone Who Loves Star Wars as Much as They Love You

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you haven’t managed to pick up a gift yet, we’ve got a few suggestions. If your partner is someone who lives and breathes Star Wars, there’s a lot of stuff out there to choose from, which gives you plenty of options when it comes to buying a Valentine’s Day gift.

Here are a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the intergalactic fanatic in your life.

You’ve seen the stunning concept art from the show’s end credits, and the good news is there’s plenty more art where those came from. This hardcover is a collection of concept art, sketches and crew interviews for The Mandalorian‘s first season. If you’re buying for someone who loves this show, there’s a lot of great information and details to sink their teeth into, including the design process for Mando’s now iconic look, along with interviews with showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni.

If you can live with giving a late Valentine’s Day gift, an art book for The Mandalorian‘s second season is due out on February 17. On the upside, you’ll know they won’t already have it.

You can grab The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian here.

These LEGO busts look great no matter where you display them. There are a few different versions you can pick from, including stormtroopers and Boba Fett, but you really can’t go past Darth Vader. This LEGO set is a fun build and nicely detailed recreation of Vader’s helmet, and a good size so it can be popped on a shelf or work desk without overwhelming the space.

You can pick up the LEGO Star Wars: Darth Vader’s Helmet here.

Outside of The Phantom Menace and a few offhand comments here and there, we don’t know that much about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s former master, Qui-Gon Jinn. If that relationship between the late Jedi and his Padawan is something your partner has always been interested in, then you’ll want to pick them up a copy of Claudia Gray’s novel, Master & Apprentice.

Set almost a decade before The Phantom Menace and backdropped by a simple mission that’s more complicated than it first seems, Gray’s novel fleshes out Qui-Gon’s character, along with his relationship with Obi-Wan and the wider Jedi Order. It’s a good read for a character who deserved more time in the films.

Master & Apprentice is available here.

Give the gift of nostalgia this Valentine’s Day with two of the all-time classic Star Wars games. The graphics are a bit dated, but Star Wars: Racer and Republic Commando have both aged well. They’re as fun as you remember them being and absolutely worth the time if you’ve never played them before. You can burn through the deserts of Tattoonie in Star Wars Racers or take part in an elite mission with Delta Squad in Republic Commando.

The Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo is available on the PS4 here and on the Nintendo Switch here.

There are a lot of Star Wars comics out there, but Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli’s Darth Vader series is one of the best. Set right after the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Soule and Camuncoli explore Vader’s evolution into his role as the Dark Lord of the Sith. He has a new master, a new body and a new power that he needs to learn to understand and maintain.

Vader’s first mission? Building himself a new lightsaber while hunting down any surviving Jedi. It’s a great read about one of the most iconic villains ever, and a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the Star Wars obsessive in your life.

Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith Vol. 1 is available here.